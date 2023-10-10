Team Heretics overhauls VALORANT roster with new, young lineup for VCT 2024

Another EMEA VALORANT roster is coming together for the 2024 VCT season, with a focus on turning their experienced roster from 2023 to an exciting lineup full of upcoming European talent.

Team Heretics has announced its official roster for the next VCT season, including a new pair of brothers trying to make their mark in tier-one VALORANT. Those two, the IGL Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius and his younger brother Dominykas “MiniBoo” Lukaševičius, will be matched alongside VCL East talent Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish, and two Turkish prospects in Enes “RieNs” Ecirli and Mert “Wo0t” Alkan.

Heretics acknowledged the change in plan for their roster, with its reveal video starting with the Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas retirement video from days earlier. Then, as benjyfishy talks about each new teammate, it ends with him heading off to Berlin to train with his new roster. The video mentions nothing of Wassim “keloqz” Cista, who Heretics has yet to release, but it highlights the new 2024 roster as “Los Niños” and “the kids dynasty.”

Calling this roster “the kids” is fitting in comparison to the aging core from 2023, with Boo being the oldest player on the roster at 25. No other player left on the roster is older than 19 years old or has experience at the tier-one level. But they have plenty of hype entering it.

Benjyfishy earned Rookie of the Season for the East: Surge Split One, while MiniBoo got Season MVP in the Spain: Rising Split Two, both in 2023. RieNs was a key player in the Turkish roster that both finals in the Turkish Splits, winning one of them. Wo0t might not have the same team success, but he earned Regular Season MVP for the first Turkish Split in 2023.

It’s fair to say these players have potential, but they also fit together role-wise. Here are the potential roles for this Heretics roster heading into 2024:

Boo (Controller, IGL)

MiniBoo (Duelist)

Wo0t (Flex)

RieNs (Initiator)

benjyfishy (Sentinel)

This is just a theorized starting roster, but each player has a lot of experience in those roles above, from MiniBoo on Jett and Raze to ReiNs on Breach and Sova. It will take some time for these players to adjust to this new roster, but you have some pre-set chemistry thanks to the two Lithuanian brothers. Plus, mixed rosters are usually needed in EMEA VALORANT, and lots of them can succeed, as we saw with Fnatic.

It needs the right staff and circumstances, but in theory, this Heretics roster could not only be a dark horse for 2024 but years to come.

