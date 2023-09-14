Fnatic gives major update on 2024 VALORANT roster, opens job applications for crucial role

Fnatic is seeking to fill the head coaching role for its star-studded VALORANT roster in 2024, following the decision by Jake “mini” Harris to step down from the job in pursuit of a healthier work-life balance. Whoever does take the job won’t have to worry about scouting new talent for now, though.

The VALORANT team director for Fnatic, Colin “CoJo” Johnson, confirmed in a Reddit thread this morning that the team’s “playing staff” is not changing, in a response to a fan who was worried about the team getting in on the offseason action. While many teams across EMEA and the global VCT circuit at large are making minor or major moves, Fnatic is keeping the team that won two trophies this year intact.

Johnson spoke to Dot Esports regarding the decision to not make any player roster moves, indicating that the decision wasn’t a hard one. “The team enjoys playing together, we’re quite close and friendly as teammates, [and] we’ve created a nice and easy-to-work-in culture throughout the years,” Johnson said. “And we were what, 24-3? There would have to be serious internal issues for us to change anything.”

Still, the head coach vacancy needs to be filled and Fnatic has opened the doors for theoretically anyone to take on the job, posting an open application on the Careers page of the team’s website. The job listing is a lengthy one with over a dozen different responsibilities that Fnatic wants the head coach to be responsible for. The job would also require a full-time move to Berlin, Germany, where VCT EMEA league play takes place.

Given the level of talent that is on the current Fnatic roster, and what it’s accomplished so far, it would make sense for the organization to have very high standards for whoever takes the head coaching job. While the 2024 season doesn’t start for a few months, Fnatic will likely want to bring someone in as soon as possible to give the team as much time as it can to be prepared.

