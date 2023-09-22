G2 joins VCT Americas with The Guard VALORANT roster—but hunt still on for final player

The VALORANT players who earned their spot in the next two VCT Americas seasons have found an organization to represent them, and it’s one that has finally reached the league after its first bid went up in smoke amid controversy.

G2 Esports has signed the majority of the players from The Guard and will occupy the two-year VCT Americas spot that the core players earned by winning Ascension this year, the org and Riot announced today. G2 will compete in VCT Americas for the next two seasons, beating out roughly 17 organizations that made an offer to the players, according to an estimate from G2 CEO Alban Dechelotte, who spoke to Dot Esports prior to today’s announcement.

Jonah “JonahP” Pulice, Michael “neT” Bernet, Trent Cairns, Jacob “valyn” Batio, and coach Josh “JoshRT” Lee have signed two-year deals with G2. The fifth player has yet to be determined, according to Dechelotte, who says the team is “still deciding” in the midst of a “special offseason” where so many talented players are available, including players who are restricted and unrestricted free agents.

Dechelotte, who took over as CEO at the beginning of this year, says the organization has been waiting for this day for over a year. Dechelotte said the organization considered every possible path into the top tier of VCT, including Ascension via its 2023 NA Challengers campaign, a move to China, acquiring an entire organization, or partnering with The Guard. G2 reached out to the players immediately after Riot gave the players the all-clear to pursue other organizations.

The players have been signed to two-year deals with G2, but Dechelotte noted that provisions have been added to the contracts that in a scenario where G2 acquires a full-time partnership in VCT Americas, there is an option to extend those deals.

G2 finally makes its way into the top tier of NA VALORANT after its previous attempt was shot down and marred by controversy. The organization was reportedly set to join VCT Americas as a fully fledged partner organization last year, but community backlash involving G2 founder Carlos Rodríguez’s public appearance with extreme misogynist influencer Andrew Tate eventually led to Riot reversing its decision, as well as Rodríguez’s departure from the company.

“There’s a system for us to engage with fans through the Americas league, but also through Masters and Champions,” Dechelotte said regarding joining. “Watch parties, digital items; we’re very excited. We felt so sad not being part of the league, that having a door to earn back a spot is such great news.”

About the author