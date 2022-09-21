Riot Games has revealed the 30 teams that will compete across the three leagues next year for the new iteration of the VALORANT Champions Tour.

There are some new and old faces alike that have been officially partnered, and there are definitely some familiar faces that didn’t quite make the cut. With so many teams all over the world, it can be tough who exactly made it through Riot’s partnership process. We’ve got you covered, though.

Here are all of the teams accepted as VALORANT partners in each of the three regions.

All VALORANT partnered teams for VCT 2023

Americas

The VCT Americas league is a combination of North America, Latin America, and Brazil. NA was awarded five of the 10 slots, and the remaining five were divided between the other regions. Due to the limited number of teams allowed, multiple top-tier NA organizations were cut. Meanwhile, some of the top competitors in LATAM and BR have secured their spots.

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

NRG

Sentinels

KRÜ Esports

FURIA

LOUD

Leviatán

MIBR

EMEA

The EMEA league welcomes some new faces that have risen to greatness across the region in the recent year. The 10 slots were divided among some of the most competitive teams across the European region.

Fnatic

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Karmine Corp

Giants

Team Heretics

Fut Esports

NAVI

BBL Esports

KOI

Pacific

VCT Pacific has taken some of the greatest teams from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and more, combining them into one. APAC has become a region to fear in recent years, especially with South Korea earning third place during VALORANT Champions Instanbul.