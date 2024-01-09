C0M flees EG to join Leviatan’s VALORANT roster, leaves jawgemo as last man standing

The Evil Geniuses roster that claimed the VALORANT Champions trophy just a few months ago is down to just one man now with Leviatan confirming reports of signing all-star Sova player Corbin “C0M” Lee today.

With C0M’s departure, only one championship player in Alexander “jawgemo” Mor remains on the EG roster, along with head coach and “coach of the year” award winner Christine “potter” Chi. Jawgemo’s future status with EG remains undetermined, but a source who spoke to Dot Esports believes the EG roster for 2024 has been set.

Still only feels like yesterday. Photo via Riot Games

C0M is the latest member of the world championship roster to depart the organization after a turbulent few months after Champions, which included the players sitting in “contract jail” following reports that EG was forcing them to take a pay cut to remain on the team. Ethan and Demon1 departed first for NRG, Boostio finally made his move to 100T a reality, and now c0M heads to Leviatan.

Leviatan has had one of the busiest offseasons of any VCT Americas team. Landing a world champion player like c0m is a strong move on its own, but the LATAM-based team kicked off the transfer window with a superstar acquisition in MVP duelist Erick “aspas” Santos. With c0m and fellow North American player Ian “tex” Botsch joining Chilean players kiNgg and Mazino, Leviatán has now replaced most of its original starting lineup and can officially be labeled an international roster.

Even before bringing on c0m, Leviatan already claimed a big offseason trophy at Superdome in Colombia, while not allowing KRÜ, Cloud9, or FURIA to even take a map off of them.

EG now stands alone as the only team in VCT Americas without a full roster. Outside of the still fledgling VCT China league, EG is the only team in the entire VCT ecosystem with less than two players currently signed to its roster.