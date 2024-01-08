100T frees Boostio from EG contract jail, confirming worst-kept secret of VCT offseason

After weeks and months of speculation following the reported dissolution of the championship Evil Geniuses VALORANT roster, another star player has escaped from EG’s “contract jail,” and you’ll never guess who it was.

This may shock you, but former EG in-game leader Kelden “Boostio” Pupello has officially joined 100 Thieves for the 2024 VCT season, which will fully round out the roster with Boostio, Cryocells, Asuna, bang, and fellow offseason addition eeiu. Boostio fills the void temporarily left by NaturE, who joined as a stand-in for Red Bull Home Ground this past November.

New look. Screengrab from @100T_Esports on X.

In the announcement post, Boostio is greeted by another EG refugee in former assistant coach Tony “Zikz” Gray, with Boostio telling him “it’s been a long four months.” To add insult to injury, the VALORANT producer/editor for 100T revealed in a tweet that they didn’t even buy the notorious EG championship shirt that appears in the video, saying “I would never spend money on this shit.” Infamously, EG had to apologize to fans for rushing out their championship apparel back in August.

Boostio’s move from EG to 100T had been publicly discussed for months leading up to the official move, dating back to a report from Richard Lewis in September that said that EG had denied 100T’s initial buyout request. Boostio has long been denying the rumors on Twitch, despite even his own mom hinting at his eventual destination. Since that September report, Ethan and Demon1 have left for NRG, and c0m is rumored to be potentially heading to an already dangerous Leviatán team.

As for EG, while the organization has backed out of numerous esports titles and even fully exited the LCS, it appears that they are staying in VCT Americas for at least the 2024 season. The season itself is set to begin with the KICK-OFF tournament on Feb. 16, which will send two teams to Masters Madrid.