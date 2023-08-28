Overwhelming negative response to EG VALORANT championship merch prompts public apology

The story of Evil Geniuses’ 2023 VALORANT season is an unforgettable one. The North American underdogs started with dismal expectations only to go on an improbable late-season run that manifested in two international tournament grand finals and even a world championship.

But the faithful were not rewarded with commemorative gear up to championship standards, prompting a response from EG. The team’s marketing department posted an apology today, less than two days after the VALORANT roster lifted the Champions trophy, attempting to explain the situation.

Hey everyone –



We realize our champ merch design is not up to standard. In all transparency, we rush pulled it together as we're in the midst of switching merchandise providers. Thank you for the feedback that continually helps us get better.



Back to celebrating for now, but… — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) August 28, 2023

The world championship apparel released after EG’s triumph consisted of a hoodie and T-shirt that each featured the same square graphic of the team with the words VALORANT, “world champions,” and 2023 on it. Not only was the graphic itself not very impressive, but it appeared to be thrown on top of just a basic faded blue T-shirt and hoodie. The roster graphic itself was also one that had already been used on the team’s socials.

In its apology, which in and of itself is rare for a merch drop, EG agreed it wasn’t up to standard, claiming it was rushed out because the org is “in the midst of switching merchandise providers.” The org promised a “larger-scoped Champ capsule” in collaboration with a community designer that could be shown “in the coming weeks.”

GET SUITED UP FOR A NEW ERA: https://t.co/F6TxUpLVwp pic.twitter.com/IEmvxOFeM7 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) August 26, 2023

While some speculate that the rushed design was due to the team not expecting to win, it seems a bit foolish for the marketing department of a major organization with a highly regarded roster not to have almost anything prepared. The VALORANT Champions event, most notably via its pre-match Fan Fest, demonstrated that there is a large demographic of fans who will pay for merch, but only if it meets a certain quality standard.

The “original” VALORANT world champions tee and hoodie are still available in the EG store—if you really want them for some reason.

