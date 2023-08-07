Jamppi remains Liquid VALORANT’s focal point with massive 3-year extension

While Team Liquid’s VALORANT squad are looking to close out the 2023 season with both a domestic and international trophy at Champions, the organization is securing its long-term competitive viability by re-signing one of its crucial player components.

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen has signed a three-year contract extension with Liquid, according to the VALORANT global contract database, locking him down through the 2026 season (barring a release or trade). Prior to this extension, Jamppi’s contract with Liquid was set to expire at the end of this season.

Among the players, both Jamppi and nAts now have signed deals with Liquid through 2026. Primary duelist Sayf is signed through 2025, with both Redgar and soulcas signed through 2024.

While an international VALORANT trophy still eludes Liquid for now, not including the Masters Berlin trophy won by nAts and Redgar when they were on Gambit, Liquid claimed the first VCT EMEA season trophy this year. Jamppi was arguably the second-best initiator player in EMEA behind certain MVP candidate Leo from Fnatic, yet Liquid managed to stick it to Fnatic with a win in the grand finals of the EMEA playoffs in what’s been Fnatic’s only series loss this entire year.

Jamppi has recently flexed his agent pool some more, breaking out both Neon and a surprising Chamber in their opening match against Natus Vincere at Champions, which ended in a very close two-map series loss. Liquid and NAVI were both placed in what many are calling the tournament’s “Group of Death,” which also features both LOUD and DRX.

To even have a chance at a world championship this year, Liquid and Jamppi will have to rally in a win-or-go series against the reigning world champions in LOUD on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 2pm CT.

