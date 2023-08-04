All contracts expiring in the VCT 2023 off-season

The VALORANT Champions Tour’s first go-around at franchising is coming to an end, with Champions 2023 on the horizon and a long offseason looming up behind it. Both teams competing for the title and rosters that are already waiting for next season have players who own expiring contracts heading into 2024.
Here are all the players with expiring contracts heading into VCT 2024, and the second season of franchising, per the official VCT global contract database.
All Americas players with expiring contracts in VCT 2023
Let’s start with all players in the Americas region with expiring contracts. There are some teams not included in this list due to all their players and coaches having longer contracts, including Cloud9, FURIA, KRÜ Esports, and MIBR.
100 Thieves
- Zander “thwifo” Kim
Evil Geniuses
- Jeffrey “Reformed” Lu
Leviatan
- Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon
LOUD
- Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro
- Felipe “Less” Basso
- Erick “aspas” Santos
- Arthur “tuyz” Vieira
- Jordan “stk” Nunes (assistant coach)
NRG
- Sam “s0m” Oh
- Alan “ethos” Ruan
Sentinels
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
- Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen
- Drew “DrewSpark” Spark-Whitworth (assistant coach)
All EMEA players with expiring contracts in VCT 2023
As for the EMEA region, they have a near-equal amount of contracts that their teams will have to consider heading into 2024. Teams that aren’t included on this list due to having no expiring contracts are KOI, NAVI, Team Heretics, and Team Vitality.
BBL Esports
- Ali “AsLanM4shadoW” Balta
- Doğukan “QutionerX” Dural
- İbrahim “SouhcNi” Sağır
- Hüseyin “aimDLL” Kabişteke
- Mehmet “Epic” Yıldız (head coach)
Fnatic
- Jacob “mini” Harris (head coach)
FUT Esports
- Buğra “mojj” Kiraz
- Serhat “Muj” Yüksel
- Eray “GAIS” Sarıkaya (head coach)
Giants Gaming
- Milan “Milan” Meij (analyst)
Karmine Corp
- Ahmed “ZE1SH” Sheikh
- Arthur “pm” Guillermet (head coach)
Team Liquid
- Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen
- Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko
All Pacific players with expiring contracts in VCT 2023
Last but not least, we have Pacific players who either will become VALORANT free agents, get re-signed, get traded, or retire heading into the 2024 season. A majority of the expiring contracts are on two teams, so other teams like DRX, RRQ, Team Secret, and ZETA DIVISION are unaffected.
DetonatioN FocusMe
- Seo “Suggest” Jae-young
- Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro
- Park “Seoldam” Sang-min
- Hirotaka “Melofovia” Okazaki (coach)
Gen.G Esports
- Yeom “eKo” Wang-ryong
- Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won
- Yu “TS” Tae-seok
- Kim “GodDead” Sung-sin
- Ko “Sylvan” Young-sub
- Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit (head coach)
Global Esports
- Jordan “AYRIN” He
Paper Rex
- Patiphan “cgrs” Posri
T1
- Kang “iNTRO” Seung-gyun
Talon Esports
- Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai (head coach)
All of these contracts will be updated as trades, signings, and free agency comes along for all competitive VALORANT regions.