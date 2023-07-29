The second-youngest VALORANT player at Champions 2023 is one of the best performers in EMEA

Only a week remains until the start of VALORANT Champions 2023, but fans have already compiled a collection favorites of the event, including Europe’s finest.

Fnatic has been the best roster in the competitive scene since the start of 2023, proven through their championship runs in EMEA and at Masters Tokyo this year. The lineup has some hefty experience under their belt, but they also have a young rising superstar at Champions this year looking to build his legacy with another international trophy.

Emir “Alfajer” Beder is only 18 years old and will be the second-youngest player at Champions 2023. He is also one of the strongest players at the tournament, boasting incredible numbers over the last two events he has played.

At Masters 2023, for example, he had the highest kill-death ratio in the event while also boasting a 229 ACS and the fourth-highest kill average per map, according to Liquipedia. During Fnatic’s championship-winning run through Europe, Alfajer played at a beastly level as well. He had the fourth-highest average damage per round, the highest kill-death ratio, and the fifth-highest ACS in the league, according to VLR.GG.

He has been considered a wonderkid with a ton of talent and even more potential as his career moves forward, showing off nerves of steel, supreme confidence, and incredible skills to match. In fact, before he even joined the team, Fnatic’s VALORANT team director Colin Johnson believed that he could be “a future star” during trial runs for the roster.

Alfajer will be looking to add to his impressive catalog of highlight plays, whether he’s pulling off 1v3 clutches against Paper Rex or snatching up unbelievable one-taps to win the round. Catch Alfajer and the rest of Fnatic in action as they defend their throne in Los Angeles when Champions 2023 begins on Sunday, Aug. 6.

