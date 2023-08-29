ScreaM confirms departure from Karmine Corp VALORANT roster after tough 2023 campaign

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlito will be leaving Karmine Corp’s VALORANT Champions Tour starting roster ahead of the 2024 season, the former KC captain announced on Aug. 29.

According to ScreaM’s post, Karmine Corp confirmed to him that the organization’s existing roster will be “shut down,” sparking the process for him to explore his options going forward. ScreaM’s contract with Karmine Corp is set to expire in 2024, according to the VCT global contract database.

J'ai pris mes distances des réseaux sociaux depuis quelques semaines, mais KC m'a informé l'arrêt du roster, et que je dois explorer mes options.



Je comprends et respecte la décision, et souhaite le meilleur au club.



Je n'ai pas été parfait et j'ai mes responsabilités.

C'était… — KC ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) August 29, 2023

“I understand and respect the decision, and wish the club the best,” ScreaM posted on Twitter, according to machine translation. “I was not perfect and I have my responsibilities. It was a very difficult season, but I thank the fans for their support.”

The move seemingly confirms recent reports that Karmine Corp has put all of its players and coaches on the market and is looking to start next year with a fresh set of faces except for Ryad “Shin” Ensaad.

In 2023, Karmine Corp notoriously had a disappointing run in the scene’s inaugural season with franchising—a stretch ScreaM believes was the worst of his FPS career.

KC finished last in the VCT EMEA regular season with a record of 2-7, a map score of 4-15, and a round differential of -93. Beginning in week four of the schedule, the team was notably forced to sub-in its assistant coach, Ahmed “ZE1SH” Sheikh, after Alexis “Newzera” Humbert requested to step down from the lineup.

During the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, Karmine Corp put up a respectable showing, defeating BBL Esports 2-1 in the opening round before falling 2-0 to Giants and 2-1 to Natus Vincere for fourth place.

“I gave all my energy and constantly wet the shirt to try to win,” ScreaM said, according to machine translation. “I would have liked to experience more celebrations and beautiful moments together, and I really don’t want to see new dramas. I still have the motivation and I hope to return quickly to the server and in lan.”

According to ScreaM, he and the rest of the members of the existing KC roster will still “do everything to leave on a good note” when they face T1 in a showmatch at the KCX3 fan fest event at Paris La Défense Arena on Sept. 16.

