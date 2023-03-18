VCT EMEA 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

All the info you need for top-tier EMEA VALORANT in 2023.

The EMEA region comprised of VALORANT teams from Europe, CIS, and Turkey had a somewhat slow start at VCT LOCK//IN, but Fnatic was able to complete the region’s mission and claim the all-important additional spot for EMEA at Masters Tokyo, setting up an exciting split that will play out in Messe Berlin over eight weeks before the playoffs.

With that extra slot, four of the officially partnered 10 teams competing in the singular VCT EMEA split of 2023 will have a chance to reach Masters Tokyo, but only the top three will earn a direct invitation to Champions 2023 in Los Angeles.

How to watch VCT EMEA 2023

The official VCT EMEA broadcasts will be on the VALORANT EMEA Twitch and YouTube channels. Co-streamers can also host watch parties on their own channels, provided they sign up and get permission to do so.

VCT EMEA 2023 format

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three match. The season will kick off with a five-day “super week”,” where each team will play two matches. The remaining weeks will consist of five matches across three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.)

The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. The fourth-place finisher will advance to Masters Tokyo.

VCT EMEA 2023 standings

Here is the standings table for VCT EMEA 2023.

Place Team Record Main Roster – BBL Esports – AsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi – Fnatic – Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle – FUT Esports – mojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, ATA KAPTAN – Giants – Fit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud – Karmine Corp – Shin, Newzera, ScreaM, Nivera, xms – KOI – koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo – Natus Vincere – ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed – Team Heretics – keloqz, mixwell, zeek, Boo, AvovA – Team Liquid – soulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf – Team Vitality – ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

VCT EMEA 2023 scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for VCT EMEA 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.

Monday, March 27

11am: Fnatic vs. Giants

2pm: KOI vs. NAVI

Tuesday, March 28

11am: Heretics vs. FUT

2pm: Liquid vs. Vitality

Wednesday, March 29

11am: NAVI vs. Giants

2pm: Karmine Corp vs. BBL

Thursday, March 30

11am: Liquid vs. FUT

2pm: KOI vs. Vitality

Friday, March 31

11am: Fnatic vs. BBL

2pm: Heretics vs. Karmine Corp

Wednesday, April 5

1pm: Vitality vs. FUT

Thursday, April 6

11am: NAVI vs. BBL

2pm: Fnatic vs. Heretics

Friday, April 7

11am: Liquid vs. Karmine Corp

2pm: KOI vs. Giants

Wednesday, April 12

1pm: NAVI vs. Heretics

Thursday, April 13

11am: KOI vs. FUT

2pm: Liquid vs. Fnatic

Friday, April 14

11am: Giants vs. BBL

2pm: Vitality vs. Karmine Corp

Wednesday, April 19

1pm: Heretics vs. Liquid

Thursday, April 20

11am: KOI vs. Fnatic

2pm: FUT vs. Giants

Friday, April 21

11am: Karmine Corp vs. NAVI

2pm: BBL vs. Vitality

Wednesday, April 26

1pm: Giants vs. Liquid

Thursday, April 27

11am: BBL vs. Heretics

2pm: KOI vs. Karmine Corp

Friday, April 28

11am: FUT vs. Fnatic

2pm: Vitality vs. NAVI

Wednesday, May 3

1pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic

Thursday, May 4

11am: FUT vs. Karmine Corp

2pm: KOI vs. BBL

Friday, May 5

11am: NAVI vs. Liquid

2pm: Giants vs. Heretics

Wednesday, May 10

1pm: Giants vs. Vitality

Thursday, May 11

11am: FUT vs. NAVI

2pm: Karmine Corp vs. Fnatic

Friday, May 12

11am: BBL vs. Liquid

2pm: KOI vs. Heretics

Wednesday, May 17

1pm: Fnatic vs. NAVI

Thursday, May 18

11am: Heretics vs. Vitality

2pm: Karmine Corp vs. Giants

Friday, May 19