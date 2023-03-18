VCT EMEA 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

All the info you need for top-tier EMEA VALORANT in 2023.

Fnatic VALORANT captain Boaster on stage at VCT LOCK//IN
Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

The EMEA region comprised of VALORANT teams from Europe, CIS, and Turkey had a somewhat slow start at VCT LOCK//IN, but Fnatic was able to complete the region’s mission and claim the all-important additional spot for EMEA at Masters Tokyo, setting up an exciting split that will play out in Messe Berlin over eight weeks before the playoffs.

With that extra slot, four of the officially partnered 10 teams competing in the singular VCT EMEA split of 2023 will have a chance to reach Masters Tokyo, but only the top three will earn a direct invitation to Champions 2023 in Los Angeles.

How to watch VCT EMEA 2023

The official VCT EMEA broadcasts will be on the VALORANT EMEA Twitch and YouTube channels. Co-streamers can also host watch parties on their own channels, provided they sign up and get permission to do so.

VCT EMEA 2023 format

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three match. The season will kick off with a five-day “super week”,” where each team will play two matches. The remaining weeks will consist of five matches across three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.)

The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. The fourth-place finisher will advance to Masters Tokyo.

VCT EMEA 2023 standings

Here is the standings table for VCT EMEA 2023.

PlaceTeamRecordMain Roster
BBL EsportsAsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi
FnaticBoaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle
FUT Esportsmojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, ATA KAPTAN
GiantsFit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud
Karmine CorpShin, Newzera, ScreaM, Nivera, xms
KOIkoldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
Natus VincereANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
Team Hereticskeloqz, mixwell, zeek, Boo, AvovA
Team Liquidsoulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf
Team VitalityceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

VCT EMEA 2023 scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for VCT EMEA 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.

Monday, March 27

  • 11am: Fnatic vs. Giants
  • 2pm: KOI vs. NAVI

Tuesday, March 28

  • 11am: Heretics vs. FUT
  • 2pm: Liquid vs. Vitality

Wednesday, March 29

  • 11am: NAVI vs. Giants
  • 2pm: Karmine Corp vs. BBL

Thursday, March 30

  • 11am: Liquid vs. FUT
  • 2pm: KOI vs. Vitality

Friday, March 31

  • 11am: Fnatic vs. BBL
  • 2pm: Heretics vs. Karmine Corp

Wednesday, April 5

  • 1pm: Vitality vs. FUT

Thursday, April 6

  • 11am: NAVI vs. BBL
  • 2pm: Fnatic vs. Heretics

Friday, April 7

  • 11am: Liquid vs. Karmine Corp
  • 2pm: KOI vs. Giants

Wednesday, April 12

  • 1pm: NAVI vs. Heretics

Thursday, April 13

  • 11am: KOI vs. FUT
  • 2pm: Liquid vs. Fnatic

Friday, April 14

  • 11am: Giants vs. BBL
  • 2pm: Vitality vs. Karmine Corp

Wednesday, April 19

  • 1pm: Heretics vs. Liquid

Thursday, April 20

  • 11am: KOI vs. Fnatic
  • 2pm: FUT vs. Giants

Friday, April 21

  • 11am: Karmine Corp vs. NAVI
  • 2pm: BBL vs. Vitality

Wednesday, April 26

  • 1pm: Giants vs. Liquid

Thursday, April 27

  • 11am: BBL vs. Heretics
  • 2pm: KOI vs. Karmine Corp

Friday, April 28

  • 11am: FUT vs. Fnatic
  • 2pm: Vitality vs. NAVI

Wednesday, May 3

  • 1pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic

Thursday, May 4

  • 11am: FUT vs. Karmine Corp
  • 2pm: KOI vs. BBL

Friday, May 5

  • 11am: NAVI vs. Liquid
  • 2pm: Giants vs. Heretics

Wednesday, May 10

  • 1pm: Giants vs. Vitality

Thursday, May 11

  • 11am: FUT vs. NAVI
  • 2pm: Karmine Corp vs. Fnatic

Friday, May 12

  • 11am: BBL vs. Liquid
  • 2pm: KOI vs. Heretics

Wednesday, May 17

  • 1pm: Fnatic vs. NAVI

Thursday, May 18

  • 11am: Heretics vs. Vitality
  • 2pm: Karmine Corp vs. Giants

Friday, May 19

  • 11am: KOI vs. Liquid
  • 2pm: BBL vs. FUT