VCT EMEA 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

The EMEA region comprised of VALORANT teams from Europe, CIS, and Turkey had a somewhat slow start at VCT LOCK//IN, but Fnatic was able to complete the region’s mission and claim the all-important additional spot for EMEA at Masters Tokyo, setting up an exciting split that will play out in Messe Berlin over eight weeks before the playoffs.
With that extra slot, four of the officially partnered 10 teams competing in the singular VCT EMEA split of 2023 will have a chance to reach Masters Tokyo, but only the top three will earn a direct invitation to Champions 2023 in Los Angeles.
How to watch VCT EMEA 2023
The official VCT EMEA broadcasts will be on the VALORANT EMEA Twitch and YouTube channels. Co-streamers can also host watch parties on their own channels, provided they sign up and get permission to do so.
VCT EMEA 2023 format
The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three match. The season will kick off with a five-day “super week”,” where each team will play two matches. The remaining weeks will consist of five matches across three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.)
The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. The fourth-place finisher will advance to Masters Tokyo.
VCT EMEA 2023 standings
Here is the standings table for VCT EMEA 2023.
|Place
|Team
|Record
|Main Roster
|–
|BBL Esports
|–
|AsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi
|–
|Fnatic
|–
|Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle
|–
|FUT Esports
|–
|mojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, ATA KAPTAN
|–
|Giants
|–
|Fit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud
|–
|Karmine Corp
|–
|Shin, Newzera, ScreaM, Nivera, xms
|–
|KOI
|–
|koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
|–
|Natus Vincere
|–
|ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
|–
|Team Heretics
|–
|keloqz, mixwell, zeek, Boo, AvovA
|–
|Team Liquid
|–
|soulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf
|–
|Team Vitality
|–
|ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten
VCT EMEA 2023 scores and schedule
Here’s the full schedule for VCT EMEA 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.
Monday, March 27
- 11am: Fnatic vs. Giants
- 2pm: KOI vs. NAVI
Tuesday, March 28
- 11am: Heretics vs. FUT
- 2pm: Liquid vs. Vitality
Wednesday, March 29
- 11am: NAVI vs. Giants
- 2pm: Karmine Corp vs. BBL
Thursday, March 30
- 11am: Liquid vs. FUT
- 2pm: KOI vs. Vitality
Friday, March 31
- 11am: Fnatic vs. BBL
- 2pm: Heretics vs. Karmine Corp
Wednesday, April 5
- 1pm: Vitality vs. FUT
Thursday, April 6
- 11am: NAVI vs. BBL
- 2pm: Fnatic vs. Heretics
Friday, April 7
- 11am: Liquid vs. Karmine Corp
- 2pm: KOI vs. Giants
Wednesday, April 12
- 1pm: NAVI vs. Heretics
Thursday, April 13
- 11am: KOI vs. FUT
- 2pm: Liquid vs. Fnatic
Friday, April 14
- 11am: Giants vs. BBL
- 2pm: Vitality vs. Karmine Corp
Wednesday, April 19
- 1pm: Heretics vs. Liquid
Thursday, April 20
- 11am: KOI vs. Fnatic
- 2pm: FUT vs. Giants
Friday, April 21
- 11am: Karmine Corp vs. NAVI
- 2pm: BBL vs. Vitality
Wednesday, April 26
- 1pm: Giants vs. Liquid
Thursday, April 27
- 11am: BBL vs. Heretics
- 2pm: KOI vs. Karmine Corp
Friday, April 28
- 11am: FUT vs. Fnatic
- 2pm: Vitality vs. NAVI
Wednesday, May 3
- 1pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic
Thursday, May 4
- 11am: FUT vs. Karmine Corp
- 2pm: KOI vs. BBL
Friday, May 5
- 11am: NAVI vs. Liquid
- 2pm: Giants vs. Heretics
Wednesday, May 10
- 1pm: Giants vs. Vitality
Thursday, May 11
- 11am: FUT vs. NAVI
- 2pm: Karmine Corp vs. Fnatic
Friday, May 12
- 11am: BBL vs. Liquid
- 2pm: KOI vs. Heretics
Wednesday, May 17
- 1pm: Fnatic vs. NAVI
Thursday, May 18
- 11am: Heretics vs. Vitality
- 2pm: Karmine Corp vs. Giants
Friday, May 19
- 11am: KOI vs. Liquid
- 2pm: BBL vs. FUT