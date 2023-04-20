Riot postpones Fnatic’s VCT EMEA match after ‘multiple’ cases of COVID-19

The No. 1 squad in the league need some time to recover.

Riot Games postponed Fnatic vs. KOI’s VALORANT match in VCT EMEA after multiple players in the Fnatic camp tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, Giants and FUT Esports will play at 11am CT and will be the sole series of the European league today.

Fans with tickets for today’s event can still attend the match but will also receive an option to refund their purchase in the coming days. “We wish the Fnatic players a speedy recovery and apologize to fans for the inconvenience caused by the change in schedule,” Riot said on April 20.

Fnatic didn’t reveal which players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match versus KOI, but star duelist Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev hinted on Twitter he and Leo Janesson are the ones affected. “COVID 2:0 Derke and Leo,” he said.

Fnatic are currently leading VCT EMEA, having defeated Giants, BBL Esports, Team Heretics, and Team Liquid in the first four matches. They’re the only undefeated squad in Europe’s main VALORANT league and have only dropped one map so far in a series versus BBL. KOI, on the other hand, are one of the worst teams in the league with a 1-3 record

“A huge thank you to Riot for their understanding and cooperation on the matter,” Fnatic said today. “We’ll provide more updates as we have them, including our updated schedule. Today’s watch party in London is unfortunately also postponed.”

No one knows when this match will be played at this time because the players still need to recover. Riot’s health protocols also prevent the league from rushing the situation.