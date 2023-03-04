Riot set to host biggest VALORANT tournament in the US for the first time

The location of the most anticipated VALORANT tournament in the calendar has been revealed by developer Riot Games.

The VALORANT Champions 2023, which will crown the best team in the world, will be held in the United States. This is the first time the country has boasted the opportunity to host a major international VALORANT tournament.

This is where champions are made.



VALORANT Champions 2023 is coming to Los Angeles in August. It all starts at the Shrine Expo Hall and ends at the Kia Forum. Get the details with Anna and Leo. pic.twitter.com/YhCOrboRnc — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 4, 2023

The tournament will be held in Los Angeles, California. The tournament will be held in The Shrine Auditorium for the first part of the event from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20. The final leg of the event will be held in the KIA Forum with the grand final on Aug. 26.

VALORANT Champions is set to begin approximately on Aug. 6 and conclude on Aug. 26, according to a report from Blix.gg. This was confirmed by Riot today.

Riot was set to host VALORANT Champions 2021 in Los Angeles, according to a report from Upcomer, but the location was changed to Berlin, Germany.

The Brazilian team LOUD, which retained their core from the previous iteration, will defend their world title following the team’s victory at VCT Champions 2022. The team managed to defeat OpTic Gaming in the grand final 3-1 to secure the title.

The upcoming initiator Gekko is from Los Angeles in the lore. Gekko’s voice actor is from the Eastern Los Angeles area. “It’s a melting pot city made of so many distinct communities combined into one, with a diaspora of immigrant and first-generation stories,” Riot narrative director Joe Killeen said on the decision to home Gekko in Los Angeles.