Where are all former EG VALORANT players competing in 2024?

After a historic run through Champions 2023, Evil Geniuses sat on top of the professional VALORANT world following their successful championship stand in Los Angeles. A few months later, however, the whole team has gone their separate ways, and will be competing on different squads for the new year.

North American VALORANT fans were quick to lament how sudden EG’s trophy-winning collective broke apart, but looking towards 2024, some new powerhouses have risen from the ashes of the defending World Champions. Following the crumbling of Evil Geniuses as an esports org, superstars have made their way to greener pastures while others are still waiting on what the future holds.

Here all of the current teams for the members of Evil Geniuses 2023 Champions roster.

All teams for each former 2023 Evil Geniuses VALORANT player

Ethan Arnold

New ventures for the 23-year-old. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Often considered to be a dark horse MVP for the Geniuses through the regular season and at international events, Ethan has taken his talents to NRG’s revamped VALORANT roster for the new year. He will be joining another familiar face on this roster as he aims to break into the upper echelon of the world in a new home.

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Arguably the best in the world. Photo by Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games

His name might be Demon1, but he was heaven-sent for Evil Geniuses during the 2023 season, becoming one of the best players in the world ever since joining the team. His pure mechanical skill and decision making have catapulted him to superstardom, and as a result, he easily found a new place to call home with Ethan at NRG.

Kelden “Boostio” Pupello

A fan favorite on a new squad. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Boostio is heralded as one of the best in-game leaders in NA, and was one of the best fragging IGLs at Champions 2023. His relatable personality and unbeatable confidence helped EG take down multiple star rosters during their run to the trophy, and has earned himself a spot as 100 Thieves’ IGL for 2024.

Corbin “C0M” Lee

Say hello to the Clutch King. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Over the course of Champions 2023, C0M was the most-clutch player of the tournament, according to pro stats aggregate VLR.gg. He electrified the crowd, kept his team alive with countless plays, and was an underrated member of this powerful roster. The 23-year-old’s efforts finally got him a new roster spot alongside star duelist Erick “aspas” Santos on Argentinian org, Leviatán.

Alexander “jawgemo” Mor

Will the Big Dawgemo find a place to call home? Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Only one player from EG’s superstar roster remains unsigned for the 2024 season: jawgemo. The 24-year-old Cambodian is another flashy fragger that had the fifth-most kills at Champions 2023. As of publishing, however, the talented star hasn’t been linked to any organization, and many rosters in the region have already taken shape.