Gen.G drops 4 VALORANT players after disappointing VCT season

In a rather shocking off-season move, VCT Pacific partner and Korean esports organization Gen.G has bid farewell to almost its entire eight-member professional VALORANT roster, barring only the roster’s star duelist. The update was shared on social today, Sept. 8, leaving the fandom stirred.

Gen.G’s VALORANT roster for VCT 2023 was a promising one, with talented athletes like Yeom “eKo” Wang-ryong, Kim “GodDead” Sung-sin, Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won, Yu “TS” Tae-seok, Kim “Secret” Ha-jin, and Ko “Sylvan” Young-sub.

The roster was under the guidance of Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit (head coach) and Lee “bail” Sung-jae (coach). According to the announcement, all these members’ contracts have expired and have, therefore, been released. That said, Kim “Meteor” Tae-O is still on the team, and what the organization plans to do for the future in VALORANT esports is unknown.

Before the announcement was made, the organization shared a token of appreciation for its old roster, an emotional tribute to how the team fought through difficulties, reminding that even if the expectations weren’t met, Gen.G will always be remembered.

If it was to be predicted, Gen.G is likely planning to rebuild its roster surrounding Meteor for the upcoming VCT 2024 season.

Gen.G started off great in the 2023 season, demolishing opponents like Team Secret, Rex Regum Qeon, T1, and DetonatioN FocusMe in the first four weeks of the VCT Pacific league. Unfortunately, the roster’s impressive win streak was not only broken, but it also led to a disheartening loss streak of five games from Week Five onwards.

Still, Gen.G’s performance in the opening weeks got the team a place in the league playoffs, which they exited after facing two losses against T1.

The team returned in VCT Pacific LCQ, and despite a formidable run, they lost against Team Secret in the lower final series, ending the VCT 2023 season on a disappointing note.

Understandably, the ongoing VCT off-season is a time for organizations to rethink their strategies and make changes deemed necessary. Gen.G and other organizations are definitely expected to make good use of it.

About the author