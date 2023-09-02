Riot backtracks on VCT The Guard ruling, squad to remain together in hunt for new org

Riot Games has backtracked on its decision to disqualify former players of The Guard from their VALORANT Champions Tour slot, allowing the team to find a new home to represent for 2024. While the drama is far from over, the logical resolution means a positive step for the team and the scene as a whole.

Riot has ruled the players and coach, formerly of The Guard, are allowed to stick together and find a new organization to play under for 2024 when they join the Americas league in a Sept. 1 release from the official VALORANT Esports Twitter account. They have yet to join a new org together, but the team is actively on the hunt.

An update regarding the players impacted by The Guard's decision to not move forward with VCT Americas 2024-25 pic.twitter.com/oLhjSJDaYy — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) September 1, 2023

The Guard were the victors of the Ascension Americas tournament, but their organization failed to come to terms with Riot to complete the transition process to the VCT. This led to an Aug. 29 statement where Riot announced that no teams would be promoted from 2023, making The Guard’s efforts to win Ascension—and the entire Challenger tier two year—all for naught.

Fans across the world were riled up as they felt like the players on the roster were being punished for the organization’s problems, especially since they weren’t even allowed to automatically join the franchised league despite earning that spot. The entire roster announced their move into free agency shortly after, all but giving up on a dream snatched away from them.

Then, Riot backtracked their decision, first announcing on Aug. 30 that they were reconsidering their position on the situation and trying to find a better solution for the players’ future. Now, the league has confirmed the ex-The Guard squad has the opportunity to stay together, but under a new organization. This potential new org will have to both go through players’ and Riot’s approval before being officially ticked off for VCT 2024.

The players were ecstatic following the announcement and happy they could stick together like they did back in 2022 and 2023. After simply tweeting the “Prayge” emote before the announcement went live, team captain Jacob “valyn” Batio tweeted out his thanks to Riot “for re-considering their decision,” but also shouted out the community for “voicing your opinions and aiding our situation.” Trent “trent” Cairns was also appreciative of the community’s voice and assistance in the process, saying “You guys really did it.”

Officially looking for an Org for VCT Americas 2024 🙂



Thank you Riot for re-considering their decision, and special shout to the community for voicing your opinions and aiding our situation https://t.co/7ETshtVVtj — GUARD valyn (@valynfps) September 1, 2023

The community was pleased that a positive resolution could be reached, with the likes of Evil Geniuses, M80, and Disguised simply responding “W” to the announcement and the players’ reactions.

Now, the squad who earned Ascension can get what they rightfully deserved: a spot in franchising for 2024 onwards, as long as they find that new org. It’ll be a different logo on the jersey, but that same roster that surprised people in early 2022 is finally on their way to regional dominance alongside the best in North America.

