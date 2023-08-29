The Guard reportedly set to release entire VALORANT team after promotion to VCT falls through

In the wake of today’s stunning announcement that The Guard, winners of the 2023 VCT Americas Ascension tournament, won’t participate in the upcoming partnered league season, the team is reportedly looking to release its entire VALORANT team and pave the way for them to sign new deals.

The Guard will release its full roster of players as well as coach Josh Lee and the organization will also pay the buyout fees on each of the contracts, according to a report from George Geddes for win.gg. Doing so will effectively make trent, valyn, JonahP, Tex, neT, and coach Josh unrestricted free agents who can sign anywhere.

This might be the last time the Guard 2023 roster is together. I believe we will all be free agents soon:@valynfps@trentFPS@neT_valorant@JonahP_@texerino

and myself as the Head Coach



No matter what happens, I'm proud of all of these players & what we accomplished. https://t.co/x5Yed4oRf3 — GUARD JoshRT (@JoshRTz) August 29, 2023

The news comes after a statement from the VCT Americas League today that The Guard won’t participate in the 2024 season as the organization failed to meet the deadline to agree to the league’s team participation agreement “after several months and rounds of communication.” There will be no promoted team competing in VCT Americas for the 2024 season, according to today’s announcement by Riot Games.

The players are understandably upset, with several saying they were unaware of these developments and found out along with everyone else. With all members of the team reportedly becoming free agents, they potentially could all sign together with a single organization and keep playing, but it currently appears that Riot will not permit that potential org and players to compete in VCT Americas.

The decision sparked a wave of outrage from numerous members of the community, from pro players and casters to content creators and fans.

