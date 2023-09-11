VALORANT fans stunned as mini leaves Fnatic after successful VCT 2023 run

Fnatic arguably had one of the most successful years in VALORANT esports this year, but they still made a roster change that shocked the community.

The team released Jacob “mini” Harris from the role of head coach today, Sept. 11. The decision came from mini himself, who stepped down to pursue a “better work-life balance.”

Following our VALORANT team’s outstanding achievements during the VCT 2024 campaign, Coach Jacob ‘@minijake_’ Harris has made the personal decision to step down from the Head Coach position.



This decision has come after careful consideration from Mini to explore options for a… pic.twitter.com/lVEKenibZ9 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) September 11, 2023

Fnatic fans have been supportive of the decision, but that doesn’t mean they’re not surprised by it. In esports, it’s not unusual to see professionals step down for the sake of their mental health.

Fnatic won two international trophies this year with the 29-year-old coach at the helm. In March, they triumphed at VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, and were later crowned kings of Masters Tokyo in June.

Fnatic didn’t top their domestic league, though, placing second after losing to Team Liquid. They went further in VALORANT Champions 2023 than the EMEA’s champions, but they finished fourth after losing to nemesis LOUD in the lower bracket semifinal.

Mini’s farewell ends an era for Fnatic. The Brit was the head coach of SUMN FC, the team Fnatic acquired in 2021. Now, only Boaster remains on the roster.

With VALORANT Champions 2023 coming to an end on Aug. 26, many more roster changes are expected in the coming months.

