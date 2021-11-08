LCK 2021 offseason roster changes tracker

Here are all of the LCK teams that are making moves ahead of the next season.

With Worlds 2021 over, countless stories written, history made, and a champion crowned, comes the offseason—a crucial three-month period that will dictate what teams will look like next year.

On Nov. 15, professional contracts for League of Legends players will begin to expire, signaling a chain of events from the LCS in North America all the way to the LCK in South Korea.

Some teams will look to improve upon their rosters in the offseason, extend contracts, and sign new players, while others will take a different direction, start from square one again, and rebuild.

Here are the confirmed and reported moves for teams and players in the LCK.

Hanwha Life Esports

Nov. 2: Heart leaves

Lee “Heart” Gwan-hyun departed from Hanwha Life Esports after becoming inactive from the roster on Aug. 15. He’s now a free agent. Son “Kezman” Dae-young remains with the team as the head coach.

T1

Nov. 8: Interim head coach Stardust parts ways

T1 and interim head coach Son “Stardust” Seok-hee mutually agreed to part ways following the team’s exit from Worlds 2021. As a free agent, Stardust is actively looking for a “new opportunity” ahead of the next season.