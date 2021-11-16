ShowMaker, BeryL, and Canyon’s contracts with DWG KIA have expired

It's unclear if they will remain in the organization.

The contracts of mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su, support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee, and jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu with LCK powerhouse DWG KIA have expired as the League of Legends free agency window officially opened, according to the team’s Facebook post.

“DWG KIA respects the decision of the players who chose FA and express their sincere gratitude to the players who shared the shining moments,” DWG KIA said. “DWG KIA will continue to communicate with players to re-sign, to continue their time with players.”

Image via DK

Canyon, BeryL and ShowMaker have played with DK for several years. During this time, they participated in three World Championships and earned three regional titles. While ShowMaker was voted as the LCK Spring Split MVP, Canyon earned the title in summer, showing their improvement over the years with DK.

For the time being, coach Yang “Daeny” Dae-in is the only member that has been confirmed to remain on the roster for the next season. The team has yet to reveal his role, however. Following the 2020 Worlds title, the coach came back to the team for the LCK Summer Split after only one split played in T1.

DK didn’t reveal which top laner would replace Kim “Khan” Don-ha after he retired from professional play. Although the team ended the 2021 season with a loss to EDward Gaming in the Worlds grand final, they still earned both LCK titles and ended the Mid-Season Invitational as runner-ups.

Make sure to watch the 2021 Dot Esports League of Legends Free Agency Show on Twitch.