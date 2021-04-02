DWG’s Canyon wins regular season MVP for 2021 LCK Spring split

DWG KIA jungler Canyon was named the 2021 LCK Spring regular season MVP after another stellar performance in the South Korean league.

The 19-year-old has continued to impress following his dominance at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai, China, where he earned the Worlds finals MVP award.

Canyon totaled 164 points, including 27 first-place votes, from a panel of 40 voters made up of commentators, analysts, coaches, players, and the media.

Teammate ShowMaker came in at second place with 105 points, while Hanwha Life mid laner Chovy secured third place with 98 points.

Since debuting with DWG in 2018, Canyon has improved dramatically, learning to translate his prowess in solo queue to the big stage. “I’ve learned many things [since joining DWG],” Canyon said in a recent interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang.

“I learned that a jungler needs to know how to shotcall, and play the game proactively at times, use the laners to his favor,” he said. “I learned that you need to increase your understanding of many champions, as the meta comes and goes.”

And it’s evident by his champion pool. He played nine different champions over the course of the Spring Split, from Nidalee to Taliyah, recording 33 wins and just 10 losses in an unprecedented 16-2 series season.

Canyon will look to continue his run when DWG meet Hanwha Life in the 2021 LCK Spring Split semifinals on Saturday, April 3.

