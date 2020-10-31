DAMWON’s star jungler Canyon wins Worlds 2020 Finals MVP award

After a hard-fought four-game series against Suning Gaming, DAMWON Gaming have finally captured the Summoner’s Cup. A lot of their success relied on the performance of their star jungler Canyon, who helped push the team to victory. He also earned the Finals MVP award for his efforts today.

Throughout Worlds 2020, Canyon has been one of the most impressive players in the tournament, and he didn’t slow down in the Finals. In four games, he racked up 23 kills and 26 assists.

He was also the driving force in the final match, leading the way with great mechanics and pathing on Kindred. Many people consider him to be the best jungler in the world after dominating during each of their games.

According to Oracle’s Elixir, Canyon led all players in the Worlds main event with 87 kills, had the highest KDA of any jungler at the tournament, and had an impressive kill-share percentage of 30.7 percent. His early game stats were great, and he had the highest damage numbers of anyone in his role.

Canyon didn’t do it alone, though—he flourished partly due to his teammates. Whether it was BeryL roaming around to provide vision or ShowMaker and Nuguri making a joint play across the map, DAMWON’s lineup worked like a oiled machine that worked tirelessly to place Korea back on top of the global League of Legends world.