T1 promotes coach Bengi, extends Polt and Moment’s contracts

T1 is shaping up for next season.

Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong will join Choi “Polt” Seong-hun and Kim “Moment” Ji-hwan in coaching T1’s League of Legends team next season.

T1 has promoted Bengi from T1 Challengers and extended the contracts of Polt, the head coach and general manager of the team, and Moment, the assistant coach.

In what T1 describes as a “multi-year deal,” Polt will lead the team going forward. He, Son “Stardust” Seok-hee, and Moment, who joined from T1’s academy team earlier in the year, helped to successfully turn around T1’s season in 2021, taking over from Yang “Daeny” Dae-in and Lee “Zefa” Jae-min in July.

The coaches transformed a disorganized mess of a team into title contenders and qualified for Worlds 2021, where they reached the semifinals before losing to regional rivals and defending world champions DWG KIA.

Bengi, despite T1 Challengers finishing last place in the 2021 LCK CL Summer Split with a dismal 5-13 record, will look to build upon T1’s firm foundations next year. The veteran player and former world champion will use his knowledge and experience to propel the team forward. His famed partnership with Faker will also go to good use.

