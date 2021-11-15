Nongshim RedForce parts ways with mid laner Gori

He's considered as one of the most promising free agents in the LCK.

LCK team Nongshim RedForce has parted ways with midlaner Gori, also dropping substitute bot laner Hwang “Wayne” Seo-hyeon, and the academy roster’s support Kwak “Yusin” Yu-sin.

Gori joined the team in May after the Spring Split to replace Park “Bay” Jun-byeong, who was then transferred to the academy roster. Gori’s departure was announced by the organization today, and the player has yet to reveal his plans for the upcoming season.

[Official] Nonshim RedForce part ways with mid laner Kim "Gori" Tae-woo and substitute bot laner Hwang "Wayne" Seo-hyeon.@NS_RedForce #LCK pic.twitter.com/ZcNkKgq7DB — KORIZON (@KorizonEsports) November 15, 2021

The 21-year-old has several years of experience under his belt, having played for SKT T1 as a substitue for several seasons and dabbled in the LPL by joining team EDward Gaming in 2020. But he truly blossomed during the 2021 season, garnering attention for his play.

For the first time since 2017, he switched from substitute to a main role with NS and earned an opportunity to shine. He was voted as Player of the Game several times during the season, and earned Player of the Split in the summer.

Following a disappointing finish at sixth place in both the Spring regular Split and playoffs, NS signed Gori to the mid lane in May, jumping to fourth place at the end of the Summer Split and third place in the playoffs after sweeping Hanwha Life Esports.

Following Gori’s performances, it’s likely he will find another team to play on the LCK stage ahead of the 2022 season. There’s no indication of where he’s headed,h owever, and the mid laner market boasts multiple other promising talents on the role. With experience in the Chinese league, Gori could head to the LPL as well.

