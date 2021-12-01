KT Rolster acquires Aria as starting mid laner for 2022 LCK Spring Split

KT Rolster now has a plethora of players at its disposal for next year.

KT Rolster has signed 21-year-old mid laner Aria, who impressed many League of Legends fans and analysts this past year. He’s the only mid laner on the team so far and will be in the starting lineup for 2022.

In a Facebook post, KT Rolster made the announcement and asked for support from their loyal fan base. Aria is coming off a successful year with DetonatioN FocusMe in the LJL, where the team was able to qualify for both the Mid-Season Invitational and the 2021 World Championship by finishing in first place in both the Spring and Summer Splits.

Image via KT Rolster Facebook

He helped the squad burst onto the scene at MSI, where they challenged a few top-tier organizations to some highly contested games. Afterward, they continued their strong play into Worlds, where they made history as the first LJL team to qualify for the group stage from the play-ins. With wins against Beyond Gaming, Galatasaray Esports, and Unicorns of Love, they topped their group with a brilliant victory over North America’s Cloud9.

Aria was one of the best mid laners during the Worlds 2021 play-ins, with the fifth-highest KDA in the stage, according to stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also had some decent early-game laning stats going into the group stage, even though the team did finish without a win in a tough group with T1, EDward Gaming, and 100 Thieves.

Along with Aria, KT Rolster will field a handful of veterans like Rascal, Cuzz, Life, and Aiming. The team is looking to find more success after a difficult three-year run with multiple bottom-half finishes in the LCK.

