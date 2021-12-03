T1 extends Oner and Gumayusi’s contracts for 2022 LCK season

T1 is two steps closer to finalizing its League of Legends roster for the 2022 LCK season.

The team has rewarded jungler Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon and AD carry Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong with contract extensions, banking on the young and upcoming players to perform next year.

T1 underwent a roster reshuffle throughout 2021, switching in and out players from a 10-man lineup. But after firing coaches Yang “Daeny” Dae-in and Lee “Zefa” Jae-min in July, the team put their money on Oner and Gumayusi, who, against the odds, succeeded in qualifying for Worlds 2021.

The pair, despite their lack of experience, was stable and dependable on the international stage, reaching the semifinals of the tournament, which took place in Reykjavík, Iceland in October and November. T1 lost 3-2 to finalists DWG KIA.

As it stands, Faker, Oner, and Gumayusi will make up T1’s roster for next year. But support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok and top laner Choi “Zeus” Woo-je could be next in line for an extension. Both of the players’ contracts are expected to expire in November 2022.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.