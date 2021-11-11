Report: T1 to allow ADC Teddy to explore options for 2022—and multiple LCS and LCK teams are interested

T1’s former starting AD carry Teddy is looking to move on to a new League of Legends team for next year after a three-year stint with the organization, according to Upcomer’s Tyler Erzberger.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been given the opportunity to mull over options for the 2022 competitive season, even though his contract doesn’t end until next November. Multiple Korean organizations have already gotten into contact with the star, but he’s also considered a possible move over to the LCS, according to Upcomer. Erzberger reports that at least two LCS teams have contacted Teddy to see if they can pique his interest.

Throughout 2021, Teddy split a majority of the playing time with T1’s up-and-coming ADC, Gumayusi. The young gun played 23 games compared to his veteran counterpart’s 19 starts, and at the end of the Summer Split, Gumayusi had a better win rate than Teddy, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The veteran did, however, have a higher KDA, higher kill participation percentage, and better damage numbers. He also had slightly better early-game stats, leading in average gold difference and experience difference at 10 minutes.

Teddy played a majority of T1’s games during the 2021 Summer Split playoffs. But in the Regional Gauntlet, Gumayusi got the nod for all five games in their series against Hanwha Life Esports. Due to the success that they saw with Gumayusi, the team decided to run with the 19-year-old for their upcoming 2021 World Championship campaign.

Now, Teddy will look to build a new path for himself on a new team next year. There are multiple organizations that would love to have a strong, experienced player round out their roster, which should ensure that the cheerful star will shine on stage again soon.

