Former League world champion PawN joins Liiv Sandbox as positional coach

Former professional League of Legends mid laner PawN has joined Liiv Sandbox as a positional coach for the 2022 LCK season.

PawN, who played professional League in both Korea and China from 2013 to 2019, retired over two years ago. He last played during the 2019 LCK Spring Split with Kingzone DragonX, leaving the competitive scene to focus on improving his mental health.

In 2014, PawN won the League World Championship with Samsung White. After playing for six different teams throughout his storied career, PawN will make his coaching debut with Liiv Sandbox next season.

As a positional coach for the mid lane, PawN will work closely with Liiv Sandbox’s starting mid laner Clozer, who was signed by the team during this offseason’s free agency window. The 18-year-old mid laner spent the first few seasons of his career with T1, working behind Faker as his substitute in the mid lane position.

PawN’s coaching debut with Liiv Sandbox will also mark the former world champion’s return to the pro stage after a short stint as an analyst on the LCK broadcast during the 2020 season. Although the LCK has not yet announced an official start date for the 2022 Spring Split, PawN is expected to make his coaching debut with Liiv Sandbox sometime next month. The LCK has begun in January six of the last seven years.

