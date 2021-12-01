DWG KIA’s full 2022 roster revealed, retains ShowMaker and Canyon

One of the most anticipated roster was unveiled earlier today, with DAMWON KIA announcing its official 2022 LCK roster on its Twitch channel.

The LCK team is welcoming three new players, former Gen.G toplaner Noh “Burdol” Tae-Yun, and Nongshim RedForce’s 2021 bot lane, Seo “deokdam” Dae-Gil and Kim “Kellin” Hyung-Gyu.

Jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu and midlaner Heo “ShowMaker” Su, who have been playing for the organization for several seasons now, will remain with the roster for 2022. Their contracts expired this year and were renegotiated to keep them in the team.

Although many fans expected to see Jang “Nuguri” Ha-Gwon come back on the toplane after his 2020 Worlds victory with the team, it was rookie Burdol who was chosen to join DWG KIA. Nuguri, who left FPX, has yet to reveal his team for the upcoming season.

DWG KIA dominated the 2021 season, winning both LCK Splits and ending as the MSI runner-ups. They ended the year on a bitter note, however, coming close to hoisting the Summoner’s Cup for the second time in a row but ultimately losing to EDward Gaming in a full five-game series in the World Championship’s finals.

While most of DK players have changed ahead of the next season, Lee “Daeny” Dae-In and Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min, who coached the team when they won Worlds in 2020, came back to the organization last summer following only one split with T1. In addition, the veteran coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-Gyun will remain with the team.

While DWG KIA will have a different face in the next season, they still kept some solid members on their side to try and defend their LCK titles—and look to the Worlds stage—in 2022.

