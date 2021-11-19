Faker re-signs with T1

Faker, the best League of Legends player of all time, has re-signed with T1 and will once again play for the organization in 2022.

Since the League of Legends free agency period opened last week, there were rumors surrounding Faker’s future. The 25-year-old has been a part of T1 since 2013 and helped them to win numerous tournaments, including three World Championships in 2013, 2015, and 2016, two Mid-Season Invitationals in 2016 and 2017, and nine LCK Championships. “I’m back,” Faker said, putting an end to any speculation.

The legendary Korean mid-laner was a part of T1’s lineup in 2021 that made it into the semifinals of Worlds 2021, losing to the runners-up DWG KIA in a nail-biting five-match series. T1 tested different setups throughout the year in domestic competitions and their best result was a second-place finish at LCK Summer in August.

“[I’m] honored that Faker has chosen to re-sign with T1,” Marsh wrote on his personal Twitter account. “These past few days have been a lot of sleepless nights and long conversations with Faker and his team. Excited to continue on this journey together.”

T1 is currently restructuring its roster, having parted ways with interim head coach Son “Stardust” Seok-hee, player development coach Park “Hajinsun” Hyunseon, support Ryu “Hoit” Ho-seong, jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan, and mid laner Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyeon this month, following their participation in Worlds 2021.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.