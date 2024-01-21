Lethal Company Kast map: Expert Moon guide

The 13-Kast map is the most expensive Moon for Lethal Company and it’s no wonder when the survival chances are so low for anyone who dares to take a peek inside.

Experience the hardest map to ever be made for Lethal Company with 13-Kast. Here are our tips and tricks for looting and surviving on Kast in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: How to download Kast

Kast is available on Thunderstore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other maps such as Rend, Dine, and March, Kast isn’t available in the base game for Lethal Company. While developer Zeekerss is looking to add map variation and new monsters into the mix for Version 50, those eager to see more have a wide range of new Moons to try out using Thunderstore mods.

Kast is a mod, downloadable via the Thunderstore website, and offers an endgame Moon for hardcore Lethal Company vets to try out. With high enemy spawns from the get-go, much like an eclipsed Moon, the threat level in Kast is reminiscent of the base game’s Titan but with a whole new look.

You’ll need BepInEx, LC API and LethalExpansion if you want to try Kast out for yourself. Install both by checking underneath the “Install with Mod Manager” button for Kast’s product page. After you have Lethal Expansion and BepInEx, you need to extract all content from the BepInExPack zipped folder, and your chosen mods folders.

Move all content from each zipped folder into the Lethal Company files by going onto its Properties and Browse Installed Files on your Steam Library. Finally, move LethalExpansion and Kast and place these directly into the BepInEx Plugins folder.

Lethal Company Kast guide

Due to its higher difficulty, it is recommended you play 13-Kast with other late-game upgrades. Kast’s interior can randomly spawn either the standard Facility or the Mansion. The cost of visiting 13-Kast is 1,000 credits and it is a Hazard Level P Moon.

Kast also has two fire exits. One exit is relatively high up compared to other lower-tiered Moons in the base game. The fire escape visible from the Home Base can be reached via the giant water tank to the far right of the ship. You can ascend it using the ladder, walk across the pipe to the Facility’s wall, and use the metal platform to reach the fire exit.

The second exit is directly in front of the Home Base entrance. Descend a staircase on the western perimeter of the map to find the other fire exit.

Use spray paint to mark where you’ve been

Mark your way so you don’t get lost. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

Regardless of whether you’re attempting Kast on your own or with others, the spray paint will keep track of your and your friends’ movement throughout the Facility. While the paths nearest to the main entrance are somewhat safer than the Facility’s depths, venturing further into the darkness will reward you with more scrap.

You’ll want to visit Kast as a late-game Moon like visiting Dine, Rend, and Titan. You should naturally have enough credits or have visited other Moons to gain multiple spray paint colors before going to Kast. The spray paint can mark where you’ve looted, any dead ends, turrets, or specific monsters. Use different colors to code each category. Alternatively, you can use this to mark your way back to the main entrance as you venture further into the Facility (which can be hard to navigate).

Be prepared for all monsters

Everything is a threat inside Kast. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

While all Moons have some small chance of tougher enemies spawning, some monsters are almost always guaranteed on higher-tiered Moons. But Kast is a whole different beast. While spawn rates vary for each monster, you can expect a high chance of Eyeless Dogs to spawn after curfew. Other monsters you need to watch out for are:

Make sure to bring a Pro-Flashlight and a Shovel, depending on the number of players entering the Facility. The Shovel can kill many monsters, although it won’t save you every time.

Always stick together (new players)

Unless you are an absolute master at Lethal Company, it is always best to stick together on the toughest Moon. Being the most expensive Moon to visit in the game, Kast offers many enemies that are difficult to manage alone. If you are looking to loot up on as much scrap as possible, you’ll want to drop off essential items like the Flashlight and Shovel at the main entrance for different team members to use depending on the nearby monster and the location you want to loot.

Kast starts relatively calm and peaceful at the beginning of the round, with more enemies spawning as the hours pass. You can use this time to loot up quickly, moving all loot you find to the main entrance or Home Base itself.

Split up to loot the main entrance and fire exits (veteran players)

As two fire exits are quite easy to access, you should split your team up to loot the main entrance and fire exits first. You can reconvene at the Home Base, outside the Facility, or using Walkie-Talkies in case there’s any crucial information others need to know. For example, your team should know if the main entrance has a Coil-Head, or if the fire exit is swarming with hard monsters to kill simultaneously like the Thumper and Nutcracker.

Have a player loot Main, another loot the second-floor fire exit, and the final player loot the downstairs fire exit. This will cover Kast and increase the team’s chances of picking up a full inventory incredibly early on in your scrap run.

Mind the cats

Cats will alert the Eyeless Dogs, bringing them straight to the Home Base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weird tip I know, but Kast includes a new scrap item and possibly the biggest threat of all—cats. These are live pets that you can pick up, drop into the Home Base, and sell at the Company Building. While they will often walk away from you if you drop them inside the Facility, any cats you leave on the ship will stay inside. The problem is that cats make a lot of noise. You could have someone stay on the ship and pet them so that they purr, as their meows can lead the night-time monsters straight to the Home Base.

As Eyeless Dogs have an incredibly high chance of spawning after five o’clock, any cats on the Home Base will draw the Eyeless Dog’s attention. Now, the cats cannot be killed by the dogs but this is a problem in itself as the dogs won’t leave, making it impossible for you to return to orbit without being killed by an Eyeless Dog in the process.

So if you find a cat and the value is worth your time, make sure to get out as soon as you can to avoid being killed after getting between the Eyeless Dog, and your new pet engaging in a one-versus-one.