How to get different Spray Paint colors in Lethal Company

The Spray Paint is a handy tool that could save your life. Should you get lost inside the labyrinth, the paint offers a somewhat safe route out of the Facility. But is there a way to get different Spray Paint colors in Lethal Company?

Can you change Spray Paint color in Lethal Company?

Guide your friends to safety. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerrs

Currently, there is no option to change the Spray Paint color in Lethal Company. What you see is what you get with the Spray Paint after purchasing it from the Terminal’s store. The Spray Paint is seen by every team member, regardless of who is spraying it. But this doesn’t mean that you have to limit yourself to a single can. At an affordable 50 credits, you should be able to purchase an abundance of Spray Paint, each coded with its own meaning.

While it can be used to cover the monitor screen, highlight walls, and point players in specific directions, the Spray Paint has a limited supply. Don’t haphazardly spray everything in sight if you want to use it for its intended purpose—to lead players to safety. This tool is incredibly helpful for pointing players to the main entrance using arrows or telling others if an area has already been searched. It can also tell your teammates if a sector leads to a dead end. This will stop players from putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

How to get other Spray Paint colors in Lethal Company

Purchase Spray Paint every time you land on a Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to land on multiple Moons if you want different Spray Paint colors. You cannot buy multiple Spray Paint at once as this will give you the exact same color of paint every time. The same happens if you call in multiple item delivery ships on the same Moon. As the world seed is randomly generated, the Spray Paint color is set for that particular seed.

After a bit of experimentation, I’ve found that you can get different Spray Paint colors by landing on one Moon and picking up a can here, completing a scrap run, returning to orbit, and landing on the same Moon or another to pick up a new Spray Paint. This method worked for me by visiting March and picking up a can with purple paint. Then I went to Assurance and ordered another can; this time, it had green paint.

Each can appears purple in its design but has a random paint color that you won’t know what it is until you start spraying. Grow your Spray Paint collection as you build your quota. This way, you can get a different paint color every time you land on a Moon. Save each paint for specific purposes. For example, you could use green paint for arrows to lead players back to the main entrance, purple paint for turrets and mines, and red paint to cross outdoors that lead to dead-ends.

Shake the Can with Q and spray using left mouse click to see the color. You’ll have more than enough money to purchase multiple Spray Paint colors after beating the first quota. Don’t forget to buy the other essentials like the Shovel, the Pro-flashlight, and the Teleporter.