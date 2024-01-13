How to get and use late game upgrades in Lethal Company

Find your purpose as a Company employee with the late game upgrades in Lethal Company.

Sometimes getting high quotas isn’t enough to satisfy us Company employees. If you are looking for a new means to progress in Lethal Company, here is how to unlock late game upgrades and create your own endgame.

How to get late game upgrades in Lethal Company

Create your own endgame. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GibbsonTV

While Lethal Company doesn’t offer a ton of lore, an ending, or credits for its community to indulge in, there is still a ton of replayability that keeps the game on top of the current indie horror wave.

Lore will likely be added in future updates with easter eggs like the submarine getting answers. But for now, those who want some kind of ending or purpose for reaching those high quotas can install the Lategame Upgrades mod from Thunderstore. There are many great mods to choose from for Lethal Company and thankfully most can run with one another.

You’ll need the necessary BepInEx pack that is needed for all Lethal Company mods, alongside the APIs to get this mod. You need to install Evaisa-HookGenPatcher and Evaisa-LethalLib specifically for this mod to work.

Tip: Item costs and how they work can be altered via the mod’s config: “com.malco.lethalcompany.moreshipupgrades.config.”

How to use late game upgrades in Lethal Company

The Lategame Upgrades mod offers a ton of new items that are added directly into the base game’s store on the terminal. Type in lategame store on the terminal to access the mod’s items. There is a total of 24 items to purchase from the upgrades. Here is every item and cost from the Lategame Upgrades mod:

Medkit : costs 300 credits. Lets you heal 20 points with left-click but only has three usages.

: costs 300 credits. Lets you heal 20 points with left-click but only has three usages. Fast Encryption : costs 300 credits. Purchase the Signal Translator to upgrade it using this item and send unrestricted messages.

: costs 300 credits. Purchase the Signal Translator to upgrade it using this item and send unrestricted messages. Portable Teleporter : costs 300 credits. A Teleporter that keeps items but has a 90 percent chance of being destroyed on use.

: costs 300 credits. A Teleporter that keeps items but has a 90 percent chance of being destroyed on use. Strong Legs : costs 300 credits. Lets you jump higher.

: costs 300 credits. Lets you jump higher. NV Headset Batteries : costs 300 credits. Increases range and replenishment speed and decreases depletion speed of the batteries while in use. Increases range and requires the Night Vision Goggles to work.

: costs 300 credits. Increases range and replenishment speed and decreases depletion speed of the batteries while in use. Increases range and requires the Night Vision Goggles to work. Light Footed : costs 350 credits. Lighter footsteps while walking and running. Makes it harder for monsters to hear you.

: costs 350 credits. Lighter footsteps while walking and running. Makes it harder for monsters to hear you. Night Vision : costs 380 credits. Toggle night vision with Left Alt. Battery replenishes without the Home Base charger.

: costs 380 credits. Toggle night vision with Left Alt. Battery replenishes without the Home Base charger. Walkie GPS : costs 450 credits. Shows position and time so long as you’re holding the Walkie-talkie.

: costs 450 credits. Shows position and time so long as you’re holding the Walkie-talkie. Beekeeper : costs 450 credits. Circuit Bees deal less damage.

: costs 450 credits. Circuit Bees deal less damage. Discombobulator : costs 450 credits. Stuns enemies with the Terminal command “initattack.” View cooldown with the “cooldown” command. Attracts enemies better than the loud horn.

: costs 450 credits. Stuns enemies with the Terminal command “initattack.” View cooldown with the “cooldown” command. Attracts enemies better than the loud horn. Protein Powder : costs 500 credits. Increases damage on Shovels, Stop-Signs, and Yield-Signs. Final upgrade increases critical hit chance.

: costs 500 credits. Increases damage on Shovels, Stop-Signs, and Yield-Signs. Final upgrade increases critical hit chance. Peeper : costs 500 credits. Watches Coil-Head so that you don’t have to.

: costs 500 credits. Watches Coil-Head so that you don’t have to. Malware Broadcaster : costs 550 credits. Destroys turrets and landmines.

: costs 550 credits. Destroys turrets and landmines. Stimpack : costs 600 credits. Increases max health by 20 points per level.

: costs 600 credits. Increases max health by 20 points per level. Bigger Lungs : costs 600 credits. Increase sprint duration.

: costs 600 credits. Increase sprint duration. Locksmith : costs 640 credits. Go into a locked door and hit the pins in the order they flash in to unlock the door. Make a sound when you are lockpicking and alerts monsters if you fail.

: costs 640 credits. Go into a locked door and hit the pins in the order they flash in to unlock the door. Make a sound when you are lockpicking and alerts monsters if you fail. Running Shoes : costs 650 credits. Increase movement speed.

: costs 650 credits. Increase movement speed. Diving Kit : costs 650 credits. Lets you breathe underwater but weighs a lot, reduces visibility, and stops you from carrying anything else.

: costs 650 credits. Lets you breathe underwater but weighs a lot, reduces visibility, and stops you from carrying anything else. Better Scanner : costs 650 credits. Upgrades the scanner (right-click) Level 1: Further distance to Home Base and Main Entrance. Level 2: Unlocks “scan player,” “scan enemies,” “scan scrap,” “scan hives,” and “scan doors.” commands. Level 3: Scans scrap through walls. Can be changed in config to scan enemies.

: costs 650 credits. Upgrades the scanner (right-click) Hunter : costs 700 credits. Collect samples from dead monsters to sell for credit at the Company Building. Each tier unlocks monster samples to collect. Level one: Hoarding Bugs and Snare Fleas. Level two: Bunker Spiders and Baboon Hawks Level three: Bracken, Thumpers, and Eyeless Dogs.

: costs 700 credits. Collect samples from dead monsters to sell for credit at the Company Building. Each tier unlocks monster samples to collect. Back Muscles : costs 715 credits. Ability to carry heavier objects without slowing your movement.

: costs 715 credits. Ability to carry heavier objects without slowing your movement. Lightning Rod : costs 1000 credits. Attracts lightning to the home base.

: costs 1000 credits. Attracts lightning to the home base. Interns : costs 1000 credits per use. Revives a teammate and teleports to a random location inside the Facility.

: costs 1000 credits per use. Revives a teammate and teleports to a random location inside the Facility. Advanced Portable Teleporter: costs 1750 credits. Works the same as the Portable Teleporter but only has a 20 percent chance of being destroyed.

It is important that all members have this mod installed for it to work. Make sure that you have placed the mod inside the BepInEx zipped folder on your device before you put it inside the Lethal Company game file (accessible via Lethal Company‘s Properties on your Steam Library).