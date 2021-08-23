Stay up to date with all the confirmed roster moves heading into the Vanguard season.

The 2021 season of the Call of Duty League just wrapped up with the Atlanta FaZe taking home the world championship. And that means the hectic offseason period known as rostermania in the world of competitive Call of Duty has officially begun.

This year’s rostermania might not be as chaotic as in years past, especially in comparison to the 2021 offseason following the change from five-vs-five to four-vs-four gameplay for Black Ops Cold War. But multiple CDL teams are bound to make some alterations to their lineups heading into the Call of Duty: Vanguard season next year.

Over the next few weeks and months, Call of Duty League franchises will likely announce several roster changes, including signing new players and releasing or trading others. We’ll keep track of all the confirmed offseason moves here.

Here are all of the official roster moves so far going into the 2022 season of the Call of Duty League.

Seattle Surge

Thank you @OctaneSam, @Prestinni, @Classic, @Gunless, @Loony, and @JoeyNubzy for being a part of this team.



We are especially grateful for the heart and effort you showed throughout your time with the Surge. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/rlziUDgl7r — Seattle Surge (@SeattleSurge) August 20, 2021

The Surge kicked off rostermania before the 2021 CDL season was even officially over. Seattle has decided to completely rebuild its team heading into 2022. The franchise released Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic, Loony, and coach Nubzy on Aug. 20. They are now all free agents for the Vanguard season. Seattle has yet to announce any plans for next season’s lineup.

This article will be updated as roster changes are officially announced.