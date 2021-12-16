Zed named Boston Call of Duty League team’s head coach

After Oxygen Esports’ announcement of Denz joining the organization as the general manager of Boston’s Call of Duty League franchise, the organization also announced that Zed will be the team’s head coach.

“Working with Oxygen has been a breath of fresh air and I’m excited to build an amazing brand alongside them,” Zed said. “Thank you to everyone over at Oxygen for believing in me, and thank you to my wife, Lisa for motivating me when things didn’t look so great.”

Welcome the Head Coach of our new Boston @CODLeague team @ZachDenyer!



We cannot wait to see all he will do with the team we put together. pic.twitter.com/uQ1UC1oMNe — Oxygen Esports (@OXG_Esports) December 16, 2021

Zed had been a strong European competitor until his retirement in September. He previously represented teams such as HyperGames before moving to the United States to compete for Team Reciprocity in the Call of Duty Pro League alongside Denz. The roster earned several noteworthy placings, including a fourth-place finish at the 2019 CWL Playoffs and a top-six placing at CWL Champs 2019.

I'm excited to finally share I'll be the head coach for the Boston CDL team. I can't wait to help create a positive work space for all players and staff that join us. It's very important to create a fun, productive environment to ensure players reach their full potential. — Zed (@ZachDenyer) December 16, 2021

In 2020, Zed and Denz both played in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League under the Paris Legion. They achieved a second-place finish in the London Home Series in July. The roster eliminated Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners, and London Royal Ravens before falling to the Dallas Empire. Zed joined the London Royal Ravens in March 2021 to replace Alexx due to personal matters but was ultimately replaced in May by Afro.

Oxygen is reportedly targeting a mix of experienced and young talent for the Boston CDL team’s roster, including Methodz, TJHaLy, and Dylan “Nero” Koch.