Sources: Boston Call of Duty League team targeting Methodz, TJHaLy, and Nero for 2022 roster

The recently-announced Boston Call of Duty League franchise is targeting veterans Methodz and TJHaLy, as well as former Los Angeles Guerrillas Academy player Dylan “Nero” Koch for its 2022 CDL roster, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Additionally, Challengers player Capsidal is a possible fourth for the new franchise, according to sources.

Neither Nero nor Capsidal, both of whom are 19 years old, have played in the CDL. Nero represented Team WaR as a streamer before joining the LAG Academy roster in October 2020. He won an online regional Challengers Cup in July, although the team finished top six in the North American Finals to finish the season.

Capsidal played with several teams during the 2021 Challengers season, competing alongside the likes of ACHES, Goonjar, Lacefield, and newly-appointed Boston CDL general manager Denz. While he and his teams failed to finish in the top four of any Challengers Cup last season, Capsidal and teammates GRVTY, Havok, and Scrappy finished second in the first Vanguard Challengers event last weekend.

Methodz spent the last two seasons on the Toronto Ultra but was benched in early March 2021 for Insight. He did not return to the starting lineup and was released by Toronto in November. TJHaLy had a similar 2021 season to Methodz, as he was benched twice during Cold War by the Los Angeles Thieves and was released in August.

Both Methodz and TJHaLy were a part of the rumored roster for the franchise that would have been operated by Washington Esports Ventures, the organization that owns and operates the Washington Justice in the Overwatch League. Washington Esports Ventures pulled out of negotiations to acquire the 12th CDL spot in November, however.

Kraft Sports and Entertainment ultimately acquired the 12th CDL franchise slot, which will be operated by New England-based Oxygen Esports, which announced today the signings of Denz and Zed as the franchise’s general manager and head coach, respectively. Denz and Zed played together in 2020 for the Paris Legion.