How to get the Reflexes Perk in Warzone

The secret Reflexes Perk was recently added to Call of Duty Warzone. You can find it in the Jolly Archies event, but you’d better be quick about it before the event expires. We’ll explain everything you need to know about how to get Jolly Archies and the Reflexes Perk in Warzone.

What is the Reflexes Perk

The Reflexes Perk is put into slot one (blue) in your build. It delays enemy traps and explosives, allowing you to sprint past them, making it particularly useful for players with an aggressive playstyle or lobbies where traps are being spammed. It is available only in Warzone and will not transfer over to Black Ops 6.

How to get Reflexes Perk

You can get the Reflexes Perk by spending 50 Jolly Archies on the event page from the box with the Perks label on it. It’s located on the bottom left of Archie’s Festival Frenzy event page. The event ends on Jan. 3, 2025, and you must claim the perk before then.

The bottom left Perk gift will always be Reflexes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

50 Archies might seem like a lot for a perk that’s only useable in Warzone, so you need to know how to farm them efficiently.

How to get Jolly Archies in Warzone

Jolly Archies drop from players or Zombies when you kill them. They have a random spawn chance, and they despawn quickly, making them easy to miss. You can check how many you’ve collected in a match by opening the side menu screen. Quitting halfway through a match means you get none of the Jolly Archies you collected, so be sure to stick it out.

Look for the Archie Atom statue during your games. Image via Activision

If you play Zombies, you usually get a maximum of eight Jolly Archies per game. However, there’s a neat little trick that lets you farm a lot more: boot up Directed Mode and save the round where you get several Jolly Archies to drop. Then you quit and load it up again, and you’ll get the same amount. We suggest climbing up to a vantage point where enemies can only approach from a single path, and you can immediately spot the Jolly Archie drops.

You must save and restart your Zombies games because many players have reported a bug where you won’t get more than eight Jolly Archies per game no matter how much you farm. Leaving and restarting the round resets this counter.

Many users have claimed that playing Plunder Quads in multiplayer and focusing on opening loot caches has given them better drop rates for Jolly Archies, reporting over 30 pickups in a single round. This method is much more luck-dependent. You just need to play it like a game of Kill Confirmed and collect Jolly Archies like Dog Tags while also focusing on loot caches since they seem to have a high Jolly Archie drop rate. We suggest playing on smaller maps similar to Nuketown.

Besides the Reflex Perk, these methods will also let you quickly farm enough Jolly Archies for the new AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle.

