Paris Legion reveals roster for 2022 Call of Duty League season

After months of silence, the Paris Legion has finally announced its starting lineup for the 2022 Call of Duty League season.

Paris will move forward with Decemate, Temp, John, and FeLo heading into the next season. Temp, who finished the season with Paris, appears to be the team’s flex, while Decemate and John will run submachine guns. FeLo appears to be the main assault rifle player.

The roster is composed of players who have a ton of professional experience, with all four playing in the CDL in 2021. John, who was most recently a member of the Los Angeles Thieves, brings a championship pedigree to the squad with the 2016 CoD Champs win with Envy under his belt. He struggled in 2021 after joining the Thieves in the middle of the season, but he could be poised for a bounce-back year.

Decemate had an up-and-down 2021. After signing with the Seattle Surge in May, he stepped away after just 15 days with the team. He got another chance later in the season with the New York Subliners, filling in for Clayster, who had stepped away during the Stage Five of the CDL season. Decemate performed admirably in a tough situation before being replaced by a returning Clayster.

FeLo found himself in the Dallas Empire starting lineup following the Empire’s surprise decision to bench Huke after Stage Two. The team struggled with iLLeY switching to a sub to accommodate FeLo. The team ultimately decided to bring in Vivid to replace FeLo, however.

The only member of this roster who isn’t a newcomer is Temp, who finished the season with Paris after being benched by the Thieves in the early part of the season. Temp found success with the Legion after a tough start to the season with Los Angeles and gives the team some feeling of continuity heading into 2022.

It’s no secret that Paris struggled mightily in 2021, finishing tied for last place with the Los Angeles Guerillas in the regular-season standings and failing to qualify for the CDL Playoffs.

The 2022 CDL schedule has not been announced but if past years are any indication, the season should start sometime in February.