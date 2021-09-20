Seattle Surge introduces new lineup ahead of 2022 Call of Duty League season

The Seattle Surge has its starting lineup for the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today.

Seattle dropped its entire roster—both players and coaches—in August and will now look to Accuracy, Sib, Mack, and Pred to turn the franchise’s fortunes around in the Call of Duty: Vanguard season. This Seattle lineup was first reported by Dot Esports’ CRONE on Sept. 3. Since the CDL formed in 2020, the Surge have struggled mightily with a 16-43 match record over the course of the last two seasons.

ALL MESSAGES: Received.



Welcome your Seattle Surge roster for the 2022 CDL season. #WhatsInTheWater | @ScufGaming pic.twitter.com/dkYIUw3TKw — Seattle Surge (@SeattleSurge) September 20, 2021

Accuracy, who’s been competing in CoD since 2013, brings the most experience to Seattle after spending the last two seasons in the CDL with the New York Subliners and Minnesota RØKKR. Mack spent the last two years with the Subliners, playing both the SMG and AR roles during his time with New York.

Both Sib and Pred will be first-timers within the CDL, with Pred joining Seattle after spending the last year and a half with Renegades in the APAC region. Sib had been a substitute with the Atlanta FaZe the last two years but never saw playing time in the CDL. Both Pred and Sib are fantastic talents but the transition from Challengers to the Call of Duty League is anything but a sure thing.

The team also announced the addition of Fenix and Novus as head coach and general manager, respectively, on Sept. 17. Fenix was most recently the head coach of CoD Challengers team EastR, while Novus was an analyst with the Los Angeles Thieves during the 2021 season.

It’s unclear if this new combination of players and coaches will help Seattle turn its rough start around but the franchise has a talented roster with the right mix of veteran presence and youth. It may take some time to start clicking but this will be a dangerous team if and when it does.