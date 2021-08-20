Seattle Surge drops its entire Call of Duty League roster

The organization needs an entirely new roster.

In the middle of the Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend, one of the league’s 12 teams has already begun making roster moves.

After not making it into the league’s top eight to participate in this year’s championship, the Seattle Surge has released its entire roster. Octane, Prestinni, Classic, Gunless, Loony, and coach Nubzy are now all free agents heading into the Call of Duty: Vanguard season in 2022.

Thank you @OctaneSam, @Prestinni, @Classic, @Gunless, @Loony, and @JoeyNubzy for being a part of this team.



We are especially grateful for the heart and effort you showed throughout your time with the Surge. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/rlziUDgl7r — Seattle Surge (@SeattleSurge) August 20, 2021

Seattle finished in ninth place out of 12 franchises in the 2021 CDL regular season, ending the year with a match record of 11-25. The team struggled early in the season during online competition but showed signs of life in the second half at the league’s two Majors held on LAN.

The Surge earned their best placing of the season at the Stage Five Major at the end of July, walking away with a top-six finish after most notably eliminating the Atlanta FaZe from the tournament. But despite this performance, the organization has elected to go for a complete rebuild heading into 2022.

Officially a Free-Agent moving into the off season. I feel like I watched COD for 2 seasons but NO MORE BABY pic.twitter.com/m2XaoHpg8T — Sam “Octane” Larew (@OctaneSam) August 20, 2021

Octane was one of the players to express excitement about the news, immediately hopping on Twitter to explain his feelings and vent frustrations about the past two seasons on Seattle.

“Officially a Free-Agent moving into the offseason,” he said. “I feel like I watched CoD for two seasons but NO MORE BABY.”

CoD: Vanguard will be released on Nov. 5 and the CDL season should follow early in 2022.