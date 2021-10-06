Florida Mutineers unveils roster ahead of 2022 Call of Duty League season

The Florida Mutineers has finalized its lineup heading into the 2022 Call of Duty League season.

The team is bringing back Skyz, Havok, and Owakening for another season while adding CDL newcomer Davpadie to round out the roster ahead of the CoD Vanguard season, Florida officially announced today. Yeez will start the season on the bench as a substitute after the team signed him in July. Davpadie was most recently a member of Team Canada in the CoD Challengers season, helping the squad place fourth in the North America Challengers Champs event.

Florida choosing to stay pat with its core team from last year is an interesting decision. While Florida did qualify for the 2021 CDL Playoffs, they finished in eighth place in the regular-season standings and were eliminated by OpTic Chicago in their first and only playoff match, finishing top eight at the season’s biggest event.

With teams like Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra having a stranglehold at the top of the league and squads like the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Los Angeles Thieves mightily improving their rosters this offseason, keeping the core of a team that went 17-19 in regular-season matches doesn’t instill a ton of confidence. That’s not to mention the reported OpTic/Empire roster of Scump, Shotzzy, iLLeY, and Dashy or the New York Subliners lineup that will reportedly consist of Clayster, Crimsix, HyDra, and Neptune. Florida officially parted ways with Neptune earlier today.

Still, both Owakening and Skyz have the ability to be dominant forces on the map while Havok is a savvy veteran. The Mutineers’ success in 2022 could depend on Davpadie’s play with an AR and Owakening potentially switching to an SMG.