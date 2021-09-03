Sources: Crimsix eying reunion with Clayster in New York, Neptune actively on Subliners’ radar

A championship reunion could be on the horizon in New York with Crimsix expected to join Clayster and HyDra on the Subliners and Neptune potentially being bought out from the Florida Mutineers, according to multiple sources.

The New York Subliners extended its player contracts for Clayster, HyDra, Mack, and Asim, but the Call of Duty League franchise will only keep Clayster and HyDra, sources tell Dot Esports. Mack will likely be sold to the Seattle Surge and Asim is potentially headed to the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Near the end of this season, Crimsix said that when the Dallas Empire benched Huke, the first player they wanted as a replacement was Clayster. But no deal was struck with New York, and instead, Dallas bought out Vivid from the Guerrillas.

Fast forward four months and Crimsix is now expected to be bought out from the Empire to join fellow three-time Call of Duty world champion Clayster in New York. The two won the 2020 Call of Duty Championship with Dallas but were forced to separate a day after winning the title due to the league switching back to four-vs-four gameplay.

Neptune will potentially join HyDra on the Subliners’ frontline to complete the team. The 19-year-old is signed to the Florida Mutineers and would also have to be bought out.

Neptune had an incredible debut in the Call of Duty League this season after the Mutineers took a chance on him early. The rookie proved to have a high ceiling and would compliment HyDra perfectly if a deal is finalized.

The New York Subliners also released head coach Revan last month and will be looking to replace him in the upcoming weeks.