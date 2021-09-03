Sources: Los Angeles Guerrillas rebuilding around SlasheR, potentially targeting Huke, Gunless, and Asim

The Los Angeles Guerrillas are looking to rebuild around L.A. native SlasheR, sources tell Dot Esports. The Call of Duty League team could potentially bring Gunless, Huke, and Asim along for the ride too, according to sources.

After winning only eight matches last season and finishing tied for last in the CDL Points standings, the Guerrillas had no other option but to clear out its entire roster from top to bottom and go into rebuild mode. SiLLY, Apathy, Assault, MentaL, and Cheen were all released at the end of the season, as well as LAG’s academy lineup.

Moving forward, SlasheR is expected to have the keys to the second L.A. franchise after he was released by the Los Angeles Thieves on Sept. 1. SlasheR rarely saw success in his last two seasons and was even unexpectedly benched midseason this year in April. But a fresh start with some old friends could help him climb back to the top.

Huke is the first likely candidate to help bring a much-needed winning culture to the LAG franchise with SlasheR. Huke won the Call of Duty League Championship in 2020 with the Dallas Empire. Moving into Black Ops Cold War, he started off strong but was benched during Stage Three. Huke was eventually acquired by the L.A. Thieves but ended up being benched again. Huke would have to be bought out from the L.A. Thieves if LAG wants to add him to its 2022 lineup.

Gunless is another familiar name for SlasheR. A reunion could be in the cards heading into next season if the two decide they could work together again, which is definitely possible.

The final piece of the Guerrillas puzzle could potentially be Asim, who would have to be bought out from the New York Subliners. Asim had a solid Cold War season and proved his worth as an unselfish role player. A highly skilled role player like Asim is hard to come by in this league.

Vivid was another name the Guerrillas approached, according to sources, but it’s unclear how far those discussions went. Vivid played for the Guerrillas the last two seasons but was acquired by the Dallas Empire in May, where he replaced FeLo. Vivid placed third at CoD Champs 2021.