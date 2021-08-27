Paris Legion releases entire 2021 Call of Duty League lineup

The Paris Legion is parting ways with its entire starting roster after a disappointing 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today.

“Thank you each and every player who played under the Legion banner for 2021,” the team said on Twitter. “It was a tough season, and we deeply appreciate the commitment given the circumstances. We wish them the very best with all their future endeavours.”

Following their rough start in the CDL’s first season in 2020, the Legion weren’t any better in 2021. Posting an 8-26 match record this season, Paris finished tied with Los Angeles Guerrillas for last in the standings and missed out on the CDL Playoffs by over 100 points.

It’s unclear where Paris will go from here, but the organization has not shown much promise since the CDL’s debut. If Paris goes the route of an all-European roster, there are many talented players from the Challengers scene who could combine to make a competitive roster.

Veteran player and former Legion member AquA posted on Twitter ahead of the team’s official announcement, saying that he’s “finally out of a repetitive cycle.” AquA, Skrapz, Temp, and Zaptius are now free agents heading into the Call of Duty: Vanguard season next year.

Officially out of a repetitive cycle! Been taking care of myself more than ever. With that being said I’m currently in a fresh state of mind looking to start fresh and show people what I got. I’m a Free Agent going into Vanguard so any challengers willing to grind let’s get it. — AquA (@UAquaa) August 27, 2021

Paris has not yet announced any intentions for its 2022 roster.