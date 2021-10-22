Crimsix reunites with Clayster to round out New York Subliners’ 2022 Call of Duty League lineup

The winningest Call of Duty esports pro of all time is reuniting with fellow three-time world champion Clayster on the New York Subliners. Crimsix will be suiting up in the blue and yellow in the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today.

Crimsix is the final piece of NYSL’s new four-man roster, joining Clayster, HyDra, and Neptune to create a formidable starting foursome that’s a strong mix of all-time greatness and serious up-and-coming talent.

Revenge is a dish best served with 3 rings and a pair of NVGs. We doubled up on both.



Welcome @Crimsix to the New York Subliners. #NYSL pic.twitter.com/5AnNbhZLEn — NYSL (@Subliners) October 22, 2021

The 37-time tournament winner and former Dallas star won the most recent of his three world championships with Clayster in 2020, both while with the Empire. Clayster was an unfortunate casualty of the switch from five-vs-five to four-vs-four after that season, making the move to the Subliners before the start of 2021’s campaign.

“Repping NYC now and I couldn’t be happier with this team we’ve assembled,” Crimsix said on Twitter about the announcement. “Love you guys for supporting me this long, but this year I’m aiming to be the best version of myself in all regards. No matter the situation, no matter the opponent. Self accountability creates confidence.”

Dot Esports’ CRONE reported in September that Crimsix was expected to be New York’s fourth player, so the announcement has been in the works for some time. Now, with just two weeks until the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the NYSL roster is set.

The new-look Subliners squad will be looking to improve on a fifth-place finish in the CDL last season, losing to the Minnesota RØKKR in the second round of the elimination bracket in the playoffs.

The 2022 CDL season does not have a start date yet, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks and months surrounding Vanguard’s release.