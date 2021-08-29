London Royal Ravens look to build around Afro in 2022, drop rest of roster

Add the London Royal Ravens to a long list of organizations cleaning out their roster ahead of the 2022 Call of Duty League season. The team has dropped PaulEhx, Seany, Zed, and Alexx, as well as head coach Shane, the team announced via Twitter earlier today.

“After a year of hardship and possibly the toughest of CoD times, we thank you,” The video London posted read. “Thank you for your professionalism, hustle, drive, and unwavering confidence in the face of some of the most difficult circumstances in esports. Good luck in everything that the future brings.”

Notably absent from the list of players dropped, Afro now looks to be the centerpiece that London builds its roster around. His 1.10 K/D landed him in the top five of the entire CDL, tied with the New York Subliners’ HyDra for fifth-best in the league.

After a solid 2020 season that saw London finish in the top four at the CDL Playoffs, the team struggled mightily in 2021. The Royal Ravens finished with a 9-23 match record and missed the cutoff for the CDL Playoffs by 100 CDL Points.

London, however, finally has a cornerstone piece that it can build around. Afro has the potential to be a superstar in the CDL. His gunskill is undeniable, and he seemed to become more comfortable with a leadership position as the season went on. If London can surround him with a talented supporting cast, the Royal Ravens may get back to the winning form they showed in 2020.

London has not yet announced the intentions for its roster in 2022.