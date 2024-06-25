Phasmophobia Eventide update patch notes

The Eventide update for Phasmophobia is here and it promises a lot of content to explore. Before you start ghost hunting again, it’s a good idea to review the Eventide update patch notes so you know what to expect.

There’s a sizeable new map, various smaller additions, and tons of changes in this update, which means there’s a lot to explore. Here are the complete patch notes for Phasmophobia’s Eventide update.

Phasmophobia 0.10.0.0 Eventide update patch notes

This has to be the coolest map yet. Image via Kinetic Games

The main fresh content in Phasmophobia’s Eventide update is the new Point Hope map, but it also includes a few other small additions, lots of changes, and an array of bug fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about this update.

Point Hope map

The highly anticipated Point Hope lighthouse map has finally been added.

has finally been added. This map has 10 floors and 12 rooms .

and . It’s unlocked once you reach level 15.

New additions

Four new ID Card badges have been added. Lighthouse Keeper is unlocked after identifying the correct ghost type at Point Hope 50 times with a modifier above zero. Apocalypse bronze is unlocked for completing the bronze level of the Apocalypse Challenge. Apocalypse silver is unlocked for completing the silver level of the Apocalypse Challenge. Apocalypse gold is unlocked for completing the gold level of the Apocalypse Challenge.

have been added. You can now carry an Igniter plus three other items , which essentially means this item doesn’t take up an item slot .

, which essentially means . Kate and Catherine are now possible ghost names .

and are now possible . When you unlock a new reward that isn’t tied to leveling up, it now appears on the mission summary screen.

Progression changes

Lots of general changes to how progression works have been implemented based on community feedback.

have been implemented based on community feedback. The amount of time it takes to level up has been decreased .

has been . You can now level up to 9,999 in each prestige .

in each . Holding the use button on a Tier II or Tier III Thermometer now continuously updates the temperature .

on a or now . The Tier I and Tier II UV Lights have been switched .

have been . The range of the Tier I DOTS Projector has been increased .

of the has been . The Tier I EMF Reader no longer flickers near or past EMF five during a ghost hunt to help make catching EMF five evidence easier.

to help make catching EMF five evidence easier. The duration of Tier I and Tier II Firelights has been increased .

has been . All Tiers of Head Gear now play unique sounds during ghost hunts and ghost events .

now play during and . Lots of other small changes to most equipment to make it all more effective and useful.

There’s a lot to see on the new Point Hope map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Various optimizations

Game performance was adjusted across several areas of the game to help reduce stuttering, grant higher FPS, and improve loading times . Lots of optimizations have been added, but the main areas of focus are: Shadows Photo and video cameras The weather and sky effects UI Reflections Physics Audio

was adjusted across several areas of the game to help . Lots of have been added, but the main areas of focus are:

Other changes

Bug fixes

Stamina now recovers as intended even if you’re holding down the sprint button.

now even if you’re holding down the sprint button. Fixed several issues where the ghost and bone would get stuck in certain locations .

and would get . Fixed the Parabolic Microphone incorrectly picking up sounds while in the truck .

incorrectly . UV fingerprints now appear on the window in the Maple Lodge Campsite as intended.

now appear on the in the as intended. You now can’t complete the ghost photo objective when the journal is full as intended.

when the as intended. Player movement is no longer altered based on held equipment.

The Eventide update for Phasmophobia is massive, so these are just all of the biggest additions, changes, and fixes. If you want to review this update in more detail, you can check out the official patch notes.

