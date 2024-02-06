Best Wumpo breeding combinations in Palworld

If you’re looking to fill out your Paldeck with missing Pals or earn bonus experience for collecting a bunch of them, then using the best Wumpo breeding combinations is a great move.

Recommended Videos

While Wumpo is a Pal that may take a while to unlock in Palworld as it can only be found in high-level areas on the map or through breeding, the hard work pays off as you can assign Wumpo to a Breeding Pen and get some great Pals as a result.

It can be daunting to find the perfect breeding partner for your Pals in Palworld but we’ve taken away the difficult aspects and can present you with the results in our list of the best breeding combinations for Wumpo.

Best Pals to breed with Wumpo in Palworld

Big hairball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are thousands of breeding combinations in Palworld, all of which result in a specific Pal, and you can use this knowledge to your advantage by selecting only the pairs you want. With Wumpo, the doors are opened to a wealth of great options.

From Pals that will help you navigate around the map quicker to Pals that can complete jobs at your base much faster, we’ve covered every angle with our list of the 10 best Wumpo breeding combinations.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Wumpo Chikipi Fenglope Wumpo Daedream Digtoise Wumpo Killamari Reindrix Wumpo Mossanda Sibelyx Wumpo Woolipop Kitsun Wumpo Cinnamoth Wumpo Botan Wumpo Univolt Anubis Wumpo Kitsun Bushi Wumpo Beakon Warsect Wumpo Mammorest Mammorest Cryst

When breeding in Palworld, it doesn’t matter whether you use Wumpo as the male or female Pal in the breeding combinations we’ve selected, but having a variety of Wumpo to choose from is beneficial to help you target the best Passive Skills for the offspring.

Wumpo can also be used in plenty more breeding combinations that result in other Pals hatching from eggs but not all are worth the time and effort, whereas the ones we’ve selected are always beneficial to have at your disposal.