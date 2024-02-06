Category:
Palworld

Best Wumpo breeding combinations in Palworld

No need to pull your hair out.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 10:51 am
A player in Palworld looking at a wild Wumpo.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to fill out your Paldeck with missing Pals or earn bonus experience for collecting a bunch of them, then using the best Wumpo breeding combinations is a great move.

Recommended Videos

While Wumpo is a Pal that may take a while to unlock in Palworld as it can only be found in high-level areas on the map or through breeding, the hard work pays off as you can assign Wumpo to a Breeding Pen and get some great Pals as a result.

It can be daunting to find the perfect breeding partner for your Pals in Palworld but we’ve taken away the difficult aspects and can present you with the results in our list of the best breeding combinations for Wumpo.

Best Pals to breed with Wumpo in Palworld

Wumpo's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Big hairball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are thousands of breeding combinations in Palworld, all of which result in a specific Pal, and you can use this knowledge to your advantage by selecting only the pairs you want. With Wumpo, the doors are opened to a wealth of great options.

From Pals that will help you navigate around the map quicker to Pals that can complete jobs at your base much faster, we’ve covered every angle with our list of the 10 best Wumpo breeding combinations.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
WumpoChikipiFenglope
WumpoDaedreamDigtoise
WumpoKillamariReindrix
WumpoMossandaSibelyx
WumpoWoolipopKitsun
WumpoCinnamothWumpo Botan
WumpoUnivoltAnubis
WumpoKitsunBushi
WumpoBeakonWarsect
WumpoMammorestMammorest Cryst

When breeding in Palworld, it doesn’t matter whether you use Wumpo as the male or female Pal in the breeding combinations we’ve selected, but having a variety of Wumpo to choose from is beneficial to help you target the best Passive Skills for the offspring.

Wumpo can also be used in plenty more breeding combinations that result in other Pals hatching from eggs but not all are worth the time and effort, whereas the ones we’ve selected are always beneficial to have at your disposal.

related content
Read Article Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a Sibelyx in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Where to find Huge Scorching Eggs in Palworld
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Where to find Huge Scorching Eggs in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
A Pal Trainer watches a Robinquill cut down a tree in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Jormuntide in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Beegarde in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Beegarde in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a Sibelyx in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Where to find Huge Scorching Eggs in Palworld
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Where to find Huge Scorching Eggs in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
A Pal Trainer watches a Robinquill cut down a tree in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Jormuntide in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Beegarde in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Beegarde in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.