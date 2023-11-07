LCS 2024 roster tracker: All confirmed and reported player moves

The League of Legends offseason is getting busy in North America.

A crowd watches the League of Legends LCS Championship 2023 in the U.S.
Photo by Marv Watson via Riot Games

After another exciting competitive League of Legends season, the year is finally coming to a close and the 2024 offseason is finally underway. As expected, the LCS will be a hotbed of free agency news as teams make massive changes to increase their chances at glory next year.

The offseason is always one of the most exciting times of the year, with organizations looking to build top-tier rosters with superstar splashes, risky bets on rookie talent, and deals for the best coaching staff members being placed on the table. Some players will be saying goodbye, others will be making their debuts, and most will be finding themselves in a new home by the end of the year.

Fans will find their hopes built or broken over the next few months as they wait with bated breath as they look into the latest rumors, argue with strangers on Reddit and Twitter, and wait for their favorite teams to announce the next iteration of their rosters for the new year.

Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2024 LCS offseason.

All confirmed and reported LCS player moves

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Dignitas

Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest

Golden Guardians

  • No moves yet.

Immortals

  • Oct. 31: Armao and Mask are reportedly joining Immortals’ starting roster for 2024.

NRG

Shopify Rebellion

  • No moves yet.

Team Liquid

