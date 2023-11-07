LCS 2024 roster tracker: All confirmed and reported player moves

After another exciting competitive League of Legends season, the year is finally coming to a close and the 2024 offseason is finally underway. As expected, the LCS will be a hotbed of free agency news as teams make massive changes to increase their chances at glory next year.
The offseason is always one of the most exciting times of the year, with organizations looking to build top-tier rosters with superstar splashes, risky bets on rookie talent, and deals for the best coaching staff members being placed on the table. Some players will be saying goodbye, others will be making their debuts, and most will be finding themselves in a new home by the end of the year.
Fans will find their hopes built or broken over the next few months as they wait with bated breath as they look into the latest rumors, argue with strangers on Reddit and Twitter, and wait for their favorite teams to announce the next iteration of their rosters for the new year.
Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2024 LCS offseason.
All confirmed and reported LCS player moves
100 Thieves
- Nov. 3: Ssumday enters free agency.
- Nov. 7: Busio is reportedly leaving 100T to join FlyQuest.
Cloud9
- Oct. 10: Hai becomes C9’s new LoL team manager.
- Nov. 2: Zven officially enters free agency, switches back to AD carry role for 2024.
- Nov. 3: Jojopyun reportedly joins C9 as new starting mid laner.
- Nov. 4: C9 reportedly locks Berserker and Vulcan as starting bottom lane duo for 2024.
- Nov. 7: Fudge is reportedly sticking with C9 as the team’s starting top laner.
Dignitas
- Oct. 22: Jensen becomes free agent after horrendous season.
Evil Geniuses
- Nov. 3: Jojopyun reportedly leaves EG, joins C9 as new starting mid laner.
FlyQuest
- Sept. 9: VicLa and coach Ssong officially leave FlyQuest.
- Oct. 1: Prince officially parts ways with FlyQuest.
- Nov. 4: Inspired reportedly joins FlyQuest, pushing Spica into the free agency market.
- Nov. 6: Bwipo reportedly returning to pro play with FlyQuest in 2024.
- Nov. 7: FlyQuest signs bottom lane duo of Massu and Busio to round out roster.
- Nov. 7: Inspired has reportedly becomes an NA resident. Will allow FlyQuest to sign one more import player.
Golden Guardians
- No moves yet.
Immortals
NRG
- Nov. 6: NRG releases general manager Jonathon McDaniel and team manager Myra Davis.
Shopify Rebellion
- No moves yet.
Team Liquid
- Nov. 7: Impact is reportedly returning to Team Liquid’s starting roster for 2024.