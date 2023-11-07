LCS 2024 roster tracker: All confirmed and reported player moves

After another exciting competitive League of Legends season, the year is finally coming to a close and the 2024 offseason is finally underway. As expected, the LCS will be a hotbed of free agency news as teams make massive changes to increase their chances at glory next year.

The offseason is always one of the most exciting times of the year, with organizations looking to build top-tier rosters with superstar splashes, risky bets on rookie talent, and deals for the best coaching staff members being placed on the table. Some players will be saying goodbye, others will be making their debuts, and most will be finding themselves in a new home by the end of the year.

Fans will find their hopes built or broken over the next few months as they wait with bated breath as they look into the latest rumors, argue with strangers on Reddit and Twitter, and wait for their favorite teams to announce the next iteration of their rosters for the new year.

Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2024 LCS offseason.

All confirmed and reported LCS player moves

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Dignitas

Oct. 22: Jensen becomes free agent after horrendous season.

Evil Geniuses

Nov. 3: Jojopyun reportedly leaves EG, joins C9 as new starting mid laner.

FlyQuest

Golden Guardians

No moves yet.

Immortals

Oct. 31: Armao and Mask are reportedly joining Immortals’ starting roster for 2024.

NRG

Nov. 6: NRG releases general manager Jonathon McDaniel and team manager Myra Davis.

Shopify Rebellion

No moves yet.

Team Liquid